PAEnflowered Shop

A warm cup becomes a small moment of delight with this PAEnflowered ceramic mug. One side features a whimsical cat nestled in a plant pot—an everyday companion for writers, gardeners, and quiet‑morning people. The reverse side carries the PAEnflowered logo, grounding the piece in the project’s gentle, botanical spirit.





Made from durable white ceramic, this 11‑oz mug is both microwave‑ and dishwasher‑safe, with a comfortable C‑handle and smooth rounded rim. The illustration is printed with vivid, long‑lasting color, making it a charming addition to your desk, kitchen shelf, or gift list.





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