PAEnflowered Shop

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A warm cup becomes a small moment of delight with this PAEnflowered ceramic mug. One side features a whimsical cat nestled in a plant pot—an everyday companion for writers, gardeners, and quiet‑morning people. The reverse side carries the PAEnflowered logo, grounding the piece in the project’s gentle, botanical spirit.
Made from durable white ceramic, this 11‑oz mug is both microwave‑ and dishwasher‑safe, with a comfortable C‑handle and smooth rounded rim. The illustration is printed with vivid, long‑lasting color, making it a charming addition to your desk, kitchen shelf, or gift list.
Details
A lightweight enamel mug for quiet mornings outdoors or at your desk, featuring a photograph of Mertensia virginica - Virginia bluebells in their soft spring bloom. The species name sits on one side, while a playful vertical “paenflowered” mark rests between the photo panels, giving the mug the feel of a small field guide you can drink from.
Made from cold‑rolled steel with a glossy enamel finish, this 12‑oz mug is built for real use: anti‑alkali, acid‑resistant, and ready for campfires, trail coffee, or a gentle cup of tea at home. When the day is done, it goes straight into the dishwasher.
Details
A lightweight enamel mug for quiet mornings outdoors or at your desk, featuring a photograph of Hepatica americana — early spring blooms nestled in their woodland setting. The species name sits beneath one photo, while a vertical “paenflowered” mark rests between mirrored image panels, giving the mug the feel of a small field guide you can drink from.
Made from cold‑rolled steel with a glossy enamel finish, this 12‑oz mug is built for real use: anti‑alkali, acid‑resistant, and ready for campfires, trail coffee, or a gentle cup of tea at home. When the day is done, it goes straight into the dishwasher.
Details
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