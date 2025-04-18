PAF Victorious Living Inc's shop

In a world where financial burdens feel like chains, Freedom from Debt-Slavery is a beacon of hope. This book delves deep into the intricate history of the modern financial system, exploring how it has shaped our lives and our wallets. With a blend of scholarly insight and spiritual wisdom, Pastor Fischer revealed the mechanisms that have led many people into the bondage of debt. Drawing from over two decades of personal freedom from debt and teaching this life-altering program across the globe, Pastor Fischer provides a practical, faith-based roadmap to financial liberation. You will discover: A thorough examination of how financial systems evolved and their impact on your life Scriptural insights that illuminate our relationship with money and what the real definition of debt is An empowering 12 steps program designed to guide you from the shackles of debt to a life of freedom from debt, each step rooted in biblical teachings yet practical for todays’ economic challenges. Whether you are struggling with credit card debt, loans, or the overwhelming cost of living, this book is your guide to breaking free and thriving in financial peace. Join the thousands who have found freedom with Freedom from Debt-Slavery as your guide.

In a world where financial burdens feel like chains, Freedom from Debt-Slavery is a beacon of hope. This book delves deep into the intricate history of the modern financial system, exploring how it has shaped our lives and our wallets. With a blend of scholarly insight and spiritual wisdom, Pastor Fischer revealed the mechanisms that have led many people into the bondage of debt. Drawing from over two decades of personal freedom from debt and teaching this life-altering program across the globe, Pastor Fischer provides a practical, faith-based roadmap to financial liberation. You will discover: A thorough examination of how financial systems evolved and their impact on your life Scriptural insights that illuminate our relationship with money and what the real definition of debt is An empowering 12 steps program designed to guide you from the shackles of debt to a life of freedom from debt, each step rooted in biblical teachings yet practical for todays’ economic challenges. Whether you are struggling with credit card debt, loans, or the overwhelming cost of living, this book is your guide to breaking free and thriving in financial peace. Join the thousands who have found freedom with Freedom from Debt-Slavery as your guide.

More details...