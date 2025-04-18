PAF Victorious Living Inc's shop

In a world where financial burdens feel like chains, Freedom from Debt-Slavery is a beacon of hope. This book delves deep into the intricate history of the modern financial system, exploring how it has shaped our lives and our wallets. With a blend of scholarly insight and spiritual wisdom, Pastor Fischer revealed the mechanisms that have led many people into the bondage of debt.
Drawing from over two decades of personal freedom from debt and teaching this life-altering program across the globe, Pastor Fischer provides a practical, faith-based roadmap to financial liberation.
You will discover:
A thorough examination of how financial systems evolved and their impact on your life
Scriptural insights that illuminate our relationship with money and what the real definition of debt is
An empowering 12 steps program designed to guide you from the shackles of debt to a life of freedom from debt, each step rooted in biblical teachings yet practical for todays’ economic challenges.
Whether you are struggling with credit card debt, loans, or the overwhelming cost of living, this book is your guide to breaking free and thriving in financial peace. Join the thousands who have found freedom with Freedom from Debt-Slavery as your guide.
In a world where financial burdens feel like chains, Freedom from Debt-Slavery is a beacon of hope. This book delves deep into the intricate history of the modern financial system, exploring how it has shaped our lives and our wallets. With a blend of scholarly insight and spiritual wisdom, Pastor Fischer revealed the mechanisms that have led many people into the bondage of debt.
Drawing from over two decades of personal freedom from debt and teaching this life-altering program across the globe, Pastor Fischer provides a practical, faith-based roadmap to financial liberation.
You will discover:
A thorough examination of how financial systems evolved and their impact on your life
Scriptural insights that illuminate our relationship with money and what the real definition of debt is
An empowering 12 steps program designed to guide you from the shackles of debt to a life of freedom from debt, each step rooted in biblical teachings yet practical for todays’ economic challenges.
Whether you are struggling with credit card debt, loans, or the overwhelming cost of living, this book is your guide to breaking free and thriving in financial peace. Join the thousands who have found freedom with Freedom from Debt-Slavery as your guide.
New Beginnings
$14.95
Are you ready for a fresh start? New Beginnings is not just a book, it’s your personal guide to transforming your life through the timeless wisdom of the Bible.
In this interactive workbook while walking through the sacred process of renewal, you will:
Reflect on your current path with insightful questions and biblical reflections
Renew your mind and spirit using scripture-based reflections that challenge to review your current life and path.
Rebuild your life with practical step-by-step applications that align with God’s word
Rejoice in the new life in God’s will and purpose, celebrating every small victory on your journey to success
Whether you are facing a career change, personal growth, or spiritual awakening, New Beginnings provides the roadmap to navigate these transitions. This workbook turns the profound teachings of the Bible into actionable steps toward a successful, fulfilling life.
Are you ready for a fresh start? New Beginnings is not just a book, it’s your personal guide to transforming your life through the timeless wisdom of the Bible.
In this interactive workbook while walking through the sacred process of renewal, you will:
Reflect on your current path with insightful questions and biblical reflections
Renew your mind and spirit using scripture-based reflections that challenge to review your current life and path.
Rebuild your life with practical step-by-step applications that align with God’s word
Rejoice in the new life in God’s will and purpose, celebrating every small victory on your journey to success
Whether you are facing a career change, personal growth, or spiritual awakening, New Beginnings provides the roadmap to navigate these transitions. This workbook turns the profound teachings of the Bible into actionable steps toward a successful, fulfilling life.
The Spiritual Nomad Part 1
$14.95
A spiritual crisis grips the heart of Christianity for technology has tethered us to the mundane. The Spiritual Nomad Part 1 dives deep into the three clandestine shifts altering our society and the church, covertly molding us into spiritual wanderers, aimless in our faith journey.
This compelling book exposes how the very fabric of modern life has led many Christians away from their purpose, turning them into nomads without vision. But there is hope!
Through scriptural truths and timeless biblical wisdom, you will discover:
The silent revolution that is dismantling traditional faith structures
Practical biblical strategies to navigate away from spiritual nomadism
How to prepare for your “River Jordan”—the pivotal moment of commitment for conquering the life God has promised you
Prepare to leave the wilderness behind. This guide will take you back to spiritual conquest and to rekindling the warrior spirit within you. Are you ready to cross your Jordan and take hold of your divine destiny?
A spiritual crisis grips the heart of Christianity for technology has tethered us to the mundane. The Spiritual Nomad Part 1 dives deep into the three clandestine shifts altering our society and the church, covertly molding us into spiritual wanderers, aimless in our faith journey.
This compelling book exposes how the very fabric of modern life has led many Christians away from their purpose, turning them into nomads without vision. But there is hope!
Through scriptural truths and timeless biblical wisdom, you will discover:
The silent revolution that is dismantling traditional faith structures
Practical biblical strategies to navigate away from spiritual nomadism
How to prepare for your “River Jordan”—the pivotal moment of commitment for conquering the life God has promised you
Prepare to leave the wilderness behind. This guide will take you back to spiritual conquest and to rekindling the warrior spirit within you. Are you ready to cross your Jordan and take hold of your divine destiny?
The Spiritual Nomad Part 2
$13.95
From spiritual nomad to divine conqueror, the journey continues. In this transformative sequel, Pastor Andreas Fischer delves into the heart of what it means to not only prepare for but to actively seize the promises that God has laid our for you.
The Spiritual Nomad Part 2 arms you with the essential biblical principles needed for the life of thriving conquest:
The Will of God: Learn how to align your actions with divine purpose
Biblical Action: Understand the power of stepping out in faith through actions that are guided by the teachings and examples found in the Bible
Faithfulness: Discover the keys to overcoming obstacles and claiming your territory in the spiritual realm no matter what
But what does victory truly entail? Discover the profound benefits of personal conquest, from divine order to the tangible life blessings through divine provision. It’s not enough to dream or prepare, you must act. This is your call to arms, urging you to rise, step into your divine calling, and take possession of every promise God has for you.
From spiritual nomad to divine conqueror, the journey continues. In this transformative sequel, Pastor Andreas Fischer delves into the heart of what it means to not only prepare for but to actively seize the promises that God has laid our for you.
The Spiritual Nomad Part 2 arms you with the essential biblical principles needed for the life of thriving conquest:
The Will of God: Learn how to align your actions with divine purpose
Biblical Action: Understand the power of stepping out in faith through actions that are guided by the teachings and examples found in the Bible
Faithfulness: Discover the keys to overcoming obstacles and claiming your territory in the spiritual realm no matter what
But what does victory truly entail? Discover the profound benefits of personal conquest, from divine order to the tangible life blessings through divine provision. It’s not enough to dream or prepare, you must act. This is your call to arms, urging you to rise, step into your divine calling, and take possession of every promise God has for you.
QSQ= Quality Church Structure
$12.95
In an era where over 80% of the American churches are facing the challenges of stagnancy or decline, Pastor Andreas Fischer presents a transformative guide back ti the riots of true Christian community. QSQ Church Structure isn’t just a book, it’s a call to action for every church leader and member to rediscover the vibrant, dynamic faith of the early church.
Uncover the blueprint for revival, which includes:
- Unity: how the power of collective faith can heal division and foster a spirit of togetherness
that moves mountains
Servanthood: how the teachings of Jesus on humility and service can revitalize church culture and ministry
Evangelism: how the joy and mandate of sharing the Gospel equips your church to be a beacon of hope and love in your community
This is your guide to reinvigorating your congregation and making an incredible mark for Christ in your community. Let’s build churches that reflect the heart of Jesus, where ever member is engaged, every service is transformative, and every outreach effort spreads the love of God.
In an era where over 80% of the American churches are facing the challenges of stagnancy or decline, Pastor Andreas Fischer presents a transformative guide back ti the riots of true Christian community. QSQ Church Structure isn’t just a book, it’s a call to action for every church leader and member to rediscover the vibrant, dynamic faith of the early church.
Uncover the blueprint for revival, which includes:
- Unity: how the power of collective faith can heal division and foster a spirit of togetherness
that moves mountains
Servanthood: how the teachings of Jesus on humility and service can revitalize church culture and ministry
Evangelism: how the joy and mandate of sharing the Gospel equips your church to be a beacon of hope and love in your community
This is your guide to reinvigorating your congregation and making an incredible mark for Christ in your community. Let’s build churches that reflect the heart of Jesus, where ever member is engaged, every service is transformative, and every outreach effort spreads the love of God.
The Illusion of Choice
$13.95
In today’s modern society of high tech and 24-7 news cycles, a massive amount of information is broadcasted and published every day that deeply influences our perspective on what is happening, on what is “real and true” in the world at any given moment. We have become consumers of screen time and informations, and more and more people are glued to their electronic devices.
How do we know then that the information we receive every day is true?
Based on all that information we consume, are we really free to make independent decisions?
What perspective do we live? Do we live the perspective that is given to us through the screens?
Discover the reasons for the changes in our world today. Find out how you can be successful, no matter what, by applying time-proven but at times forgotten biblical principles that will help you navigate these uncertain times and prepare you to reach your full potential.
In today’s modern society of high tech and 24-7 news cycles, a massive amount of information is broadcasted and published every day that deeply influences our perspective on what is happening, on what is “real and true” in the world at any given moment. We have become consumers of screen time and informations, and more and more people are glued to their electronic devices.
How do we know then that the information we receive every day is true?
Based on all that information we consume, are we really free to make independent decisions?
What perspective do we live? Do we live the perspective that is given to us through the screens?
Discover the reasons for the changes in our world today. Find out how you can be successful, no matter what, by applying time-proven but at times forgotten biblical principles that will help you navigate these uncertain times and prepare you to reach your full potential.
Who Am I? Learning to See Yourself as God Sees You
$13.95
Who Am I, Learning to See Yourself as God Sees You
Discover Your True Identity in God’s Eyes
Are you tired of defining yourself by the world’s standards, family labels, or your own doubts? In this transformative journey, uncover the truth of who you are through God’s unwavering love, grace, and purpose. Drawing on Gideon’s story—from fearful doubter to mighty warrior—this book reveals how to break free from distorted self-images and embrace your identity as God’s beloved child.
Through powerful revelations, engaging reflections, and practical action steps, Who Am I equips you to:
• Heal from past wounds and insecurities
• Restore your purpose with confidence
• Succeed in God’s unique plan for your life
Step into the freedom and joy of seeing yourself as God sees you—fearfully and wonderfully made, redeemed, and purposed for greatness. Begin your journey to lasting change today!
Who Am I, Learning to See Yourself as God Sees You
Discover Your True Identity in God’s Eyes
Are you tired of defining yourself by the world’s standards, family labels, or your own doubts? In this transformative journey, uncover the truth of who you are through God’s unwavering love, grace, and purpose. Drawing on Gideon’s story—from fearful doubter to mighty warrior—this book reveals how to break free from distorted self-images and embrace your identity as God’s beloved child.
Through powerful revelations, engaging reflections, and practical action steps, Who Am I equips you to:
• Heal from past wounds and insecurities
• Restore your purpose with confidence
• Succeed in God’s unique plan for your life
Step into the freedom and joy of seeing yourself as God sees you—fearfully and wonderfully made, redeemed, and purposed for greatness. Begin your journey to lasting change today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!