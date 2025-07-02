Miss Alaska USA Silent Auction for Suicide Prevention

Estimated Value: $260

Make a bold fashion statement with this brand new, tagged Michael Kors Jet Set Color Block Crossbody in an eye-catching lime green — the perfect pop of color for the confident, fashion-forward woman.

Crafted with the signature MK attention to detail, this luxury crossbody bag features a modern color-block design, sleek gold-tone hardware, and an adjustable strap for versatile styling. Whether paired with a neutral outfit or worn as a standout accessory, this bag is designed to turn heads and elevate any ensemble.

With a retail value of $260, this piece is the perfect blend of practicality and polished elegance, making it a must-have for everyday outings, brunch with friends, or travel adventures.

Bid now to own this show-stopping designer handbag and bring high-end style to your wardrobe.