About this event

Silent Auction to Support Christmas for Deaf and HOH Children

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$15

Starting bid

Wine basket is valued at $25.00. Includes, 2 engraved (logo of PAH Club) wine glasses, bottle of wine, wine butler, towel & tools.

Water Basket item
Water Basket
$6

Starting bid

Water basket is valued at $12.00.  Includes 2 engraved (logo of PAH Club) water glasses, sparkling lemonade & a variety of flavored water.

Beer Basket item
Beer Basket
$10

Starting bid

Beer basket is valued at $20.00.  Includes 2 engraved (logo of PAH Club) beer glasses, 6 bottles of beer, bucket & can opener. 


Baking Brownie w/ Family Basket
$5

Starting bid

Baking Brownie w/ Family Basket is valued at $15.


Includes: Fudge Brownie mix, foil container, kitchen towel, 2 - cups measuring cup, American Legion Post #157 wooden spoon, oven mitt, silcone brush, and Spatula & cookie cutter.

Donated by American Legion Post #157

Fun with ASL item
Fun with ASL
$40

Starting bid

Deaf Artists basket is valued at $85.00.  Includes ASL Calendar (58-Creativity), Sign Language Pasta (Texas Hands and Voices), ASL Fingerspelling Lanyard (58-Creativity) , ILY Heart Pillow (Deaf Artist), "All Done" Baby bib (Walmart),

Lenticular ASL vocabulary cards (CODA), and ASL/ABC Handshape Puzzle (Deaf Artist) --


Donated by JCPS Deaf and Hard of Hearing Supporters

