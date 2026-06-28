Paid Clinics & Camps Registration

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Registration for one child in the two-day Flag Football Clinic (Sep 26-27, Orlando). Co-ed, ages 5 to 14. Gear bag included. Have more than one child? Also add one Each Additional Child ticket per extra kid.
Add one of these for each additional child from the same family for the Flag Football Clinic (Sep 26-27). $15 per extra child. Co-ed, ages 5 to 14. Pair with one First Child ticket above.
Registration for one child in the multi-day Winter Basketball Camp (Dec 28 to 31, Apopka). Ages 7 to 17. $215 per child. Strength, conditioning, and on-court development. Need-based scholarships available so cost is never a barrier.
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