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Time to Train Athletics Foundation

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Time to Train Athletics Foundation

About this event

Paid Clinics & Camps Registration

Flag Football Clinic (Sep 26-27) - First child
$25

Registration for one child in the two-day Flag Football Clinic (Sep 26-27, Orlando). Co-ed, ages 5 to 14. Gear bag included. Have more than one child? Also add one Each Additional Child ticket per extra kid.

Flag Football Clinic (Sep 26-27) - Each additional child
$15

Add one of these for each additional child from the same family for the Flag Football Clinic (Sep 26-27). $15 per extra child. Co-ed, ages 5 to 14. Pair with one First Child ticket above.

Winter Basketball Camp (Dec 28-31) - Per child
$215

Registration for one child in the multi-day Winter Basketball Camp (Dec 28 to 31, Apopka). Ages 7 to 17. $215 per child. Strength, conditioning, and on-court development. Need-based scholarships available so cost is never a barrier.

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