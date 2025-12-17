Paid in Advance - Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
Dedicated Table Space
✔ Table space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation
✔ Ability to collect emails onsite
Digital & Social Media Exposure
✔ Name included in IG announcement post
✔ Name included in IG thank-you post
✔ Name included on ticketing page
Additional Benefits
✔ Access to event content to use in your marketing
✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter
Dedicated Booth Space
✔ 10x10 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation
✔ Ability to collect emails onsite
Digital & Social Media Exposure
✔ Name included in IG announcement post
✔ Name included in IG thank-you post
✔ Name included on ticketing page
✔ Instagram story spotlight
✔ Logo featured on a marketing material
Recognition
✔ Verbal shoutout during the event
Additional Benefits
✔ Access to event content to use in your marketing
✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter
Dedicated Booth Space
✔ 12x12 booth space at the event to showcase your brand and provide an activation
✔ Ability to collect emails onsite
✔ Prime booth placement for maximum visibility
Social Media Exposure
✔ Brand name included in IG announcement
✔ Brand name included in IG thank-you post
✔ Brand name included on ticketing page
✔ Instagram story spotlight
✔ Logo featured on 3 marketing materials
✔ Brand shoutout email blast
✔ Dedicated IG Reel highlighting your brand
Recognition
✔ Verbal shoutout during the event
✔ Verbal recognition as a top sponsor at event
✔ Category exclusivity
✔ Optional on-stage speaking opportunity
Keynote speaking slot available to mental health or wellness professionals
Additional Benefits
✔ Access to event content to use in your marketing
✔ Tax-deductible 501(c)(3) letter
✔ Limited spots available
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!