Paint-A-Picket Fundraiser

One dog-ear fence picket for your business to paint to be added to our community fence at Converge Park. Picket can be painted any way you’d like as long as it portrays a positive community message. Businesses may add branding to their picket. CVLRC reserves the right to not install any pickets deemed inappropriate. Visit one of our community work days if you’d like to paint it on site. We will have paints available. Or pick it up anytime after the 16th from the LRC, take it home and paint it and return it to the LRC for installation. Please have all pickets returned by August 23.

One dog-ear fence picket for your business to paint to be added to our community fence at Converge Park. Picket can be painted any way you’d like as long as it portrays a positive community message. Businesses may add branding to their picket. CVLRC reserves the right to not install any pickets deemed inappropriate. Visit one of our community work days if you’d like to paint it on site. We will have paints available. Or pick it up anytime after the 16th from the LRC, take it home and paint it and return it to the LRC for installation. Please have all pickets returned by August 23.

seeMoreDetailsMobile