Hosted by

Fridley American Legion Auxiliary

About this event

Paint a Pot Fundraiser

7365 Central Ave NE

Fridley, MN 55432, USA

Pot Painting Kit
$20

Comes with one pot, use of decorating supplies, and plant of your choice (options vary) Must purchase one "Pot Painting Kit" ticket per person decorating

Additional Pot Kit
$10

buy as many as you'd like to add on to the "Pot Painting Kit" Must purchase "Pot Painting Kit" in order to buy additional pot kit

Gift Basket Raffle Single Ticket
$2

good for one ticket per ticket purchased, buy as many as you'd like, or purchase the day of

Gift Basket Raffle Group Ticket
$15

good for 10 tickets per ticket purchased, buy as many as you'd like, or purchase the day of

Add a donation for Fridley American Legion Auxiliary

$

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