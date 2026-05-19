Paint a Pot Fundraiser

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About this event
Comes with one pot, use of decorating supplies, and plant of your choice (options vary) Must purchase one "Pot Painting Kit" ticket per person decorating
buy as many as you'd like to add on to the "Pot Painting Kit" Must purchase "Pot Painting Kit" in order to buy additional pot kit
good for one ticket per ticket purchased, buy as many as you'd like, or purchase the day of
good for 10 tickets per ticket purchased, buy as many as you'd like, or purchase the day of
$
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