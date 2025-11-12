Paint & Connect A Journey Community Evening

Hosted by
About this event
Byron Center, MI 49315, USA
Join us for a fun and creative evening open to all ages! Your ticket includes a step-by-step painting lesson to create a cute snow penguin on your own canvas. All painting supplies are provided. Cost: $25 for the first FAMILY member.
Families are also invited to bring a dish or snack to share at our community snack table. Come paint, connect, and enjoy a cozy, festive evening with friends!
This ticket is for additional family members and must be purchased along with a first family member ticket. Each additional ticket includes a step-by-step painting lesson to create your very own cute snow penguin on canvas. All painting supplies are provided. Cost: $10 per additional family member.
