This Paint & Pray is not just an event it’s an experience. A release. A reset. A moment with God you didn’t even know you needed.





We have special guests traveling in just for this… that alone should tell you the level we’re about to be on.





Come paint. Come pray. Come let some things go.





Wear your pink and be ready to walk out lighter than you came.





You do NOT want to miss this one 💕



