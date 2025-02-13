The Brown Explorers and Detroit Unleashed Collaborative Paint & Sip Event

🎨💖 "Me & My Boo" or "Just Us Two" Ticket – Because Painting is Better Together! 💖🎨 Grab your partner or your bestie and get ready for a night of fun, creativity, and a little bubbly! Your ticket includes two - general admission tickets----BUT you also get a cozy loveseat just for you two. Sip on your own personal bottle of champagne, indulge in delicious chocolates, and let the good vibes flow! Each of you will receive a pre-sketched canvas, a set of paintbrushes, a paint palette, and access to a shared variety of paint to bring your artistic vision to life. Plus, enjoy a tasty buffet of snacks and a night filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Grab your Boo or Bestie and let’s paint the town! 🥂🖌️✨

