The Brown Explorers and Detroit Unleashed Collaborative Paint & Sip Event

🎨🍷 Get ready for a night of creativity, laughter, and good vibes! Your general admission ticket grants you access to all the fun, with first-come, first-serve seating at any open, non-reserved table. You'll enjoy two glasses of wine, a pre-sketched canvas, paintbrushes, a paint palette, and plenty of paint to bring your masterpiece to life. Plus, indulge in a delicious buffet of snacks while you sip, paint, and unwind. Grab your ticket and let’s make some colorful memories! 🖌️✨
🎨🍷 Get ready for a night of creativity, laughter, and good vibes! Your general admission ticket grants you access to all the fun, with first-come, first-serve seating at any open, non-reserved table. You'll enjoy two glasses of wine, a pre-sketched canvas, paintbrushes, a paint palette, and plenty of paint to bring your masterpiece to life. Plus, indulge in a delicious buffet of snacks while you sip, paint, and unwind. Grab your ticket and let’s make some colorful memories! 🖌️✨
6 DEEP VIP CREW TABLE
$375
5 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
🎨🍾 Elevate your paint and sip experience with our VIP Table for 6! Your exclusive ticket reserves a private table just for your crew, so you can sit back, sip, and create in style. Pop open a bottle of champagne, indulge in a decadent box of chocolates, and enjoy a beautifully curated charcuterie board while you let your creativity flow. Each guest gets a pre-sketched canvas, a full set of paintbrushes, a palette, and a variety of vibrant paints to bring their masterpiece to life. With great music, amazing vibes, and plenty of laughs, this is the ultimate way to sip, paint, and celebrate! 🖌️🥂✨
🎨🍾 Elevate your paint and sip experience with our VIP Table for 6! Your exclusive ticket reserves a private table just for your crew, so you can sit back, sip, and create in style. Pop open a bottle of champagne, indulge in a decadent box of chocolates, and enjoy a beautifully curated charcuterie board while you let your creativity flow. Each guest gets a pre-sketched canvas, a full set of paintbrushes, a palette, and a variety of vibrant paints to bring their masterpiece to life. With great music, amazing vibes, and plenty of laughs, this is the ultimate way to sip, paint, and celebrate! 🖌️🥂✨
ME AND MY BOO OR JUST US TWO
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
🎨💖 "Me & My Boo" or "Just Us Two" Ticket – Because Painting is Better Together! 💖🎨
Grab your partner or your bestie and get ready for a night of fun, creativity, and a little bubbly! Your ticket includes two - general admission tickets----BUT you also get a cozy loveseat just for you two. Sip on your own personal bottle of champagne, indulge in delicious chocolates, and let the good vibes flow!
Each of you will receive a pre-sketched canvas, a set of paintbrushes, a paint palette, and access to a shared variety of paint to bring your artistic vision to life. Plus, enjoy a tasty buffet of snacks and a night filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable memories.
Grab your Boo or Bestie and let’s paint the town! 🥂🖌️✨
🎨💖 "Me & My Boo" or "Just Us Two" Ticket – Because Painting is Better Together! 💖🎨
Grab your partner or your bestie and get ready for a night of fun, creativity, and a little bubbly! Your ticket includes two - general admission tickets----BUT you also get a cozy loveseat just for you two. Sip on your own personal bottle of champagne, indulge in delicious chocolates, and let the good vibes flow!
Each of you will receive a pre-sketched canvas, a set of paintbrushes, a paint palette, and access to a shared variety of paint to bring your artistic vision to life. Plus, enjoy a tasty buffet of snacks and a night filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable memories.
Grab your Boo or Bestie and let’s paint the town! 🥂🖌️✨
I JUST WANT TO SEE YOU WIN- DONATION ONLY
$50
🎶✨ I can't make it, but that won’t stop me from cheering you on! Here’s my contribution to help a student experience the magic of Detroit Unleashed and The Brown Explorers. All I ask in return? Some amazing pictures and an update on how things are going. Keep shining, keep winning, and know that I’m rooting for you all the way! 🎵🙌💛 #CountMeIn #SeeYouWin
🎶✨ I can't make it, but that won’t stop me from cheering you on! Here’s my contribution to help a student experience the magic of Detroit Unleashed and The Brown Explorers. All I ask in return? Some amazing pictures and an update on how things are going. Keep shining, keep winning, and know that I’m rooting for you all the way! 🎵🙌💛 #CountMeIn #SeeYouWin
Add a donation for Detroit Unleashed
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!