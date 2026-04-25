Paint & Sip

An upscale “paint and sip” style fundraiser with TJ Frey.





Join us for an unforgettable evening of creativity and community. Enjoy a glass of wine, savior a delicious charcuterie spread, and unleash your inner artist as local artists and teachers guide you through a fun and interactive painting experience. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a complete beginner, they will help you bring your creative vision to life.





Tickets are limited to 30, so grab yours now before they sell out like our previous events. Additional drinks available for purchase.





Paint. Drink. Enjoy.