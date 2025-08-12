Paint it Forward 2025: Community Cleanup on SE 82nd & Powell Blvd.

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard our coffee and donuts, as well promotion on our flier and webpage permanently.
Promotion of your business separately as well personal fliers Re: support of this event. Fliers will be posted all over 82nd and SE Powell. Taken down after event. online promotions as well on social media.
Youtube Interview of your business, social media and flier promotions. Expanded area promo to Division, Powell and 82nd to Fremont and Woodstock. Permanent spot on our pages, promo to news outlets and media.
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