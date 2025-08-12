Our Health Matters

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Our Health Matters

About this event

Paint it Forward 2025: Community Cleanup on SE 82nd & Powell Blvd.

8128 SE Powell Blvd

Portland, OR 97206, USA

Sponsorship
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard our coffee and donuts, as well promotion on our flier and webpage permanently.

VIP Sponsorship
$250

Promotion of your business separately as well personal fliers Re: support of this event. Fliers will be posted all over 82nd and SE Powell. Taken down after event. online promotions as well on social media.

VIP Gold Sponsorship
$500

Youtube Interview of your business, social media and flier promotions. Expanded area promo to Division, Powell and 82nd to Fremont and Woodstock. Permanent spot on our pages, promo to news outlets and media.

Add a donation for Our Health Matters

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