Paint Night

About this event
Includes canvas, paint supplies, a glass of wine, cider or beer and instruction on how to paint
Includes canvas, paint supplies, soda or water and instruction on how to paint
Kids can paint for free with supplies donated by Franklin Arts (franklin-arts.org). Children's painting is not a structured session and they will be giving a canvas, some paint, brushes and the freedom to allow their creativity flow.
$
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