A teal sign announcing "Paint Night Registration" for 6/25 at 6 PM is superimposed on a scenic outdoor background of a grassy field and trees under a blue sky.
Franklin Outing Club

Hosted by

Franklin Outing Club

About this event

Paint Night

266 Flaghole Rd

Franklin, NH 03235, USA

Adult ticket 21+
$15

Includes canvas, paint supplies, a glass of wine, cider or beer and instruction on how to paint

Teen/Young Adult Ticket
$8

Includes canvas, paint supplies, soda or water and instruction on how to paint

Children's Ticket
Free

Kids can paint for free with supplies donated by Franklin Arts (franklin-arts.org). Children's painting is not a structured session and they will be giving a canvas, some paint, brushes and the freedom to allow their creativity flow.

Add a donation for Franklin Outing Club

$

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