Paint Night Fundraiser to benefit Opportunity Foundation of Sonoma County. Instruction in Spanish by Irma Rodriguez. Saturday, November 30th from 5 pm to 7 pm Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA. Join us as Irma shows us how to paint flowers on a 4-inch flower pot while enjoying appetizers and drinks. All supplies, appetizers & one drink included *additional drinks available onsite for purchase. To purchase tickets: www.opportunityfoundationsc.org/paint-night-fundraiser $35 per person you can select not to pay additional fees at checkout

Paint Night Fundraiser to benefit Opportunity Foundation of Sonoma County. Instruction in Spanish by Irma Rodriguez. Saturday, November 30th from 5 pm to 7 pm Barrel Proof Lounge, 501 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA. Join us as Irma shows us how to paint flowers on a 4-inch flower pot while enjoying appetizers and drinks. All supplies, appetizers & one drink included *additional drinks available onsite for purchase. To purchase tickets: www.opportunityfoundationsc.org/paint-night-fundraiser $35 per person you can select not to pay additional fees at checkout

More details...