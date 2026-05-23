My Density Matters

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My Density Matters

About this event

Paint the Lake PINK Walk 2026

Paulus Park 200 S Rand Rd

Lake Zurich, IL 60047, USA

Walker | Adult
$40
Walker | Child
$10

Children <10 yrs. old

Senior (65+) or Student
$20

Student <19 yrs. old

Do you want a T-shirt?
$20
Available until Sep 15

T-shirt pickup will be at Scoreboard on 10/3 or at the walk. If you prefer to have it shipped to your home, please use the order link in your thank you email, or on the event page -- shipped shirt is $30.

Honoree Bib
$40

Even if you can't make the event, you can have an Honoree Bib made in honor/memory of someone!

"Dining Delights" Raffle Ticket
$10

(Min. value $250) Enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience at some of your favorite restaurants: Truluck's, Stoney River, California Pizza Kitchen, and more! Perfect for date nights, celebrations, or simply treating yourself!

"Shop 'til You Drop" Raffle Ticket
$10

(Min. value $410) Time to indulge! Use the generous gift vouchers to treat yourself to something you truly love at Winterberry, Walmart, Target, and Kendra Scott's Color Bar!

"Pamper Me & My Pup" Raffle Ticket
$10

(Min. value $250) Well-deserved treat for two! You and your 4-legged best friend both deserve a little luxury from Avalon Spa, Atelier de Beauté, and Scent Hound. Tal-wagging happiness meets pure relaxation -- because the best days include your dog!

"Lincolnshire Staycation" Raffle Ticket
$10

(Min. value $250) Explore, stay, and be entertained! Discover the best of Lincolnshire with an overnight stay at Homewood Suites, paired with theatre ticket at the Marriott Theatre!

"Amethyst Elegance" Raffle Ticket
$10

(Min. value $825) Get ready to show off this classic amethyst necklace in 14 karat yellow gold. The stone is a 5×8 mm emerald cut stunner! It elegantly dangles from a 0.9 mm cable that is 18 inches long. Be the envy of The Walk when you win this timeless piece!

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