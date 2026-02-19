The James And Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

The James And Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation

About this event

Paint The Night Blue Sponsorship Opportunities

1203 Hinkle Lake Rd

Bridgeport, WV 26330, USA

We've Got Your Six (Presenting Sponsors)
$5,000

Option 1: Dinner/Venue Sponsor

Elevated recognition tied to guest dining experience

Option 2: Band & Sound Sponsor

• Large stage-adjacent signage

Option 3: Command Headquarters Sponsor

• "Event Headquarters supported by [Sponsor Name]”

signage + verbal acknowledgment• Shared Presenting


Benefits Included:

• Paint The Night Blue presented by [Sponsor Name(s)]

• Prominent front-and-center signage at guest arrival

• 1 reserved VIP table (8 guests) with dinner

• 8 complimentary drink tickets

• Step-and-repeat logo placement for high- visibility photos

• Logo in event email to all ticket purchasers

• Logo featured on table centerpieces

• Premier logo placement on website, event signage, and marketing materials

• MC acknowledgment during the event

• Inclusion on the event-wide sponsor recognition board

• Booth space at the race (Double Exposure)

Stand The Watch Sponsorship
$3,000

Option 1: Media Coverage

Option 2: Signature Cocktail (Sip Sponsor) - Not an open bar Option 3: Sweet Justice Dessert Experience
Option 4: Legacy Lights Tribute & Ambiance
Option 5: Photo Booth


Benefits Included:

• 4 event tickets with dinner

• 4 complimentary drink tickets

• Recognition tied to sponsored experience

• Logo in event email to all ticket purchasers

• Website and social media recognition

• MC acknowledgment during the event

• Personalized yard sign at prime event location

• Inclusion on the event-wide sponsor recognition board

• Booth space at the race (Double Exposure)

Gold Badge Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits Included:

• Reserved table for 8 guests with dinner

• Logo displayed at the center of the table

• Yardsign placed at the event

• Website recognition

• Inclusion on the Community Sponsor recognition board

Silver Badge Sponsor
$500

Benefits Included:

• Yardsign placed at the event

• Website recognition

• Inclusion on the Community Sponsor recognition board

Bronze Badge Sponsor
$250

Benefits Included:

• Website recognition

• Inclusion on the Community Sponsor recognition board

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