Paint The Night Blue Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Option 1: Dinner/Venue Sponsor
Elevated recognition tied to guest dining experience
Option 2: Band & Sound Sponsor
• Large stage-adjacent signage
Option 3: Command Headquarters Sponsor
• "Event Headquarters supported by [Sponsor Name]”
signage + verbal acknowledgment• Shared Presenting
Benefits Included:
• Paint The Night Blue presented by [Sponsor Name(s)]
• Prominent front-and-center signage at guest arrival
• 1 reserved VIP table (8 guests) with dinner
• 8 complimentary drink tickets
• Step-and-repeat logo placement for high- visibility photos
• Logo in event email to all ticket purchasers
• Logo featured on table centerpieces
• Premier logo placement on website, event signage, and marketing materials
• MC acknowledgment during the event
• Inclusion on the event-wide sponsor recognition board
• Booth space at the race (Double Exposure)
Option 1: Media Coverage
Option 2: Signature Cocktail (Sip Sponsor) - Not an open bar Option 3: Sweet Justice Dessert Experience
Option 4: Legacy Lights Tribute & Ambiance
Option 5: Photo Booth
Benefits Included:
• 4 event tickets with dinner
• 4 complimentary drink tickets
• Recognition tied to sponsored experience
• Logo in event email to all ticket purchasers
• Website and social media recognition
• MC acknowledgment during the event
• Personalized yard sign at prime event location
• Inclusion on the event-wide sponsor recognition board
• Booth space at the race (Double Exposure)
Benefits Included:
• Reserved table for 8 guests with dinner
• Logo displayed at the center of the table
• Yardsign placed at the event
• Website recognition
• Inclusion on the Community Sponsor recognition board
Benefits Included:
• Yardsign placed at the event
• Website recognition
• Inclusion on the Community Sponsor recognition board
Benefits Included:
• Website recognition
• Inclusion on the Community Sponsor recognition board
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