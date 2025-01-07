Paint The Park Purple 2025

This includes admission for up to 4 people seated together, children age 2 and under do not need a ticket. We will try to sit groups together, but note that seating will be on a first come basis unless noted otherwise. Meal will be served buffet style, includes all food and non-alcoholic beverages. Each guest over 21 (ID required) will be provided 2 drink tickets, with the option to purchase additional tickets on site.

This includes admission for up to 4 people seated together, children age 2 and under do not need a ticket. We will try to sit groups together, but note that seating will be on a first come basis unless noted otherwise. Meal will be served buffet style, includes all food and non-alcoholic beverages. Each guest over 21 (ID required) will be provided 2 drink tickets, with the option to purchase additional tickets on site.

seeMoreDetailsMobile