Panthers Booster Club

Hosted by

Panthers Booster Club

About this event

Paint the Town Red 2026 - 2nd Annual Gala

13545 Martin St NW

Andover, MN 55304, USA

General admission - Early Bird
$75
Available until Jan 12


***NO REFUNDS***

Purchase a Table - Early Bird - 8 Tickets
$600
Available until Jan 12

Purchase a table for 8 guests. You will get priority seating at the front of the event.

***NO REFUNDS***

Coaches Ticket Donation
$5

If you are interested in sponsoring a coaches ticket you can do so by donating in $5 dollar increments.
***NO REFUNDS***

Coaches Ticket Donation
$10

If you are interested in sponsoring a coaches ticket you can do so by donating in $10 dollar increments.
***NO REFUNDS***

Coaches Ticket Donation
$25

If you are interested in sponsoring a coaches ticket you can do so by donating in $25 dollar increments.
***NO REFUNDS***

Coaches Ticket Donation
$50

If you are interested in sponsoring a coaches ticket you can do so by donating in $50 dollar increments.
***NO REFUNDS***

Coaches Ticket Donation
$75

If you are interested in sponsoring a coaches ticket you can do so by donating in $75 dollar increments.
***NO REFUNDS***

Add a donation for Panthers Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!