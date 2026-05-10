Thought Bubblez, Inc.

Hosted by

Thought Bubblez, Inc.

About this event

Paint with Purpose: Painting the Way to Opening Day

140 NE 2nd St

Hermiston, OR 97838, USA

General Admission
$55

What’s Included:

~ Supplies: A 10"x10" canvas and all professional painting supplies.

~ Food: A $15 credit towards delicious food and drinks at Veg Out during the event!

Your ticket brings us one step closer to Operation Grand Opening (OGO). OGO will finally allow Thought Bubblez to bring our hands-on programs to life.


***Refund Policy: Because this is a fundraiser for Thought Bubblez, tickets are non-refundable.


***Transferable: If you can’t make it, you are welcome to transfer your ticket to a friend or family member so they can enjoy the fun!


Bubble Buddy
$80

What’s Included:

~ Supplies: A 10"x10" canvas and all professional painting supplies.

~ Food: A $15 credit towards delicious food and drinks at Veg Out during the event!

~ Gift: An exclusive Thought Bubblez thank you gift for your generous giving.

Your ticket brings us one step closer to Operation Grand Opening (OGO). OGO will finally allow Thought Bubblez to bring our hands-on programs to life.


***Refund Policy: Because this is a fundraiser for Thought Bubblez, tickets are non-refundable.


***Transferable: If you can’t make it, you are welcome to transfer your ticket to a friend or family member so they can enjoy the fun!

Add a donation for Thought Bubblez, Inc.

$

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