Paint with Purpose: Painting the Way to Opening Day

What’s Included:

~ Supplies: A 10"x10" canvas and all professional painting supplies.

~ Food: A $15 credit towards delicious food and drinks at Veg Out during the event!



Your ticket brings us one step closer to Operation Grand Opening (OGO). OGO will finally allow Thought Bubblez to bring our hands-on programs to life.





***Refund Policy: Because this is a fundraiser for Thought Bubblez, tickets are non-refundable.





***Transferable: If you can’t make it, you are welcome to transfer your ticket to a friend or family member so they can enjoy the fun!



