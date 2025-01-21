Paint Your Partner

Ticket includes instruction and all supplies for two people including light refreshments. Verification of membership will be checked at the event - at least on participant must be a member to use this ticket type. Membership can be purchased here if needed https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8

Ticket includes instruction and all supplies for two people including light refreshments. Verification of membership will be checked at the event - at least on participant must be a member to use this ticket type. Membership can be purchased here if needed https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8

More details...