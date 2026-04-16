Paint Your Partner Fundraising Event

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About this event
Join us for Paint Your Partner Night—a relaxed, laughter-filled evening where creativity meets connection.
Grab a partner (friend, spouse, coworker, or brave volunteer 😄) and paint their portrait… your way. No experience needed—just come ready to have fun!
🍹 Enjoy our mocktail bar featuring fun, alcohol-free drinks
🎨 All painting supplies provided
😂 Expect laughs, surprises, and some very creative portraits
🏆 Prizes awarded for:
💛 Cost: $50 per pair
All proceeds support the Parenting Resource Center and the families we serve.
📅 Date: July 25
⏰ Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM
📍 Location: (Add once confirmed)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!