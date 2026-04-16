Paint Your Partner Fundraising Event

Join us for Paint Your Partner Night—a relaxed, laughter-filled evening where creativity meets connection.

Grab a partner (friend, spouse, coworker, or brave volunteer 😄) and paint their portrait… your way. No experience needed—just come ready to have fun!

🍹 Enjoy our mocktail bar featuring fun, alcohol-free drinks

🎨 All painting supplies provided

😂 Expect laughs, surprises, and some very creative portraits

🏆 Prizes awarded for:

Funniest Portrait

Most Creative

Best Attempt

💛 Cost: $50 per pair

All proceeds support the Parenting Resource Center and the families we serve.

📅 Date: July 25

⏰ Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM

📍 Location: (Add once confirmed)