Hosted by

Parenting Resource Center Inc

About this event

Paint Your Partner Fundraising Event

105 1st St SE

Austin, MN 55912, USA

Paint Your Partner
$50

Join us for Paint Your Partner Night—a relaxed, laughter-filled evening where creativity meets connection.

Grab a partner (friend, spouse, coworker, or brave volunteer 😄) and paint their portrait… your way. No experience needed—just come ready to have fun!

🍹 Enjoy our mocktail bar featuring fun, alcohol-free drinks
🎨 All painting supplies provided
😂 Expect laughs, surprises, and some very creative portraits

🏆 Prizes awarded for:

  • Funniest Portrait
  • Most Creative
  • Best Attempt

💛 Cost: $50 per pair
All proceeds support the Parenting Resource Center and the families we serve.

📅 Date: July 25
Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PM
📍 Location: (Add once confirmed)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!