Painted Sky Sponsorship

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About this event
Only 1 available!
(See Details in Description)
Email your Logo to:
Logo should be Hi-res format
(.png, .ai, .svg or .pdf) so that we can scale the image.
Only 1 available!
(See Details in Description)
Email your Logo to:
Logo should be Hi-res format
(.png, .ai, .svg or .pdf) so that we can scale the image.
Sponsor a band playing our Main Stage!
(See Details in Description)
(See Details in Description)
Sponsor a band playing on the side stage!
(See Details in Description)
Your generosity will help grow this annual event!
$
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