Main Street Enid Inc

Hosted by

Main Street Enid Inc

About this event

Painted Sky Sponsorship

106 N Independence St

Enid, OK 73701, USA

Main Stage Sponsor
$5,000

Only 1 available!

(See Details in Description)


Email your Logo to:

[email protected]

Logo should be Hi-res format

(.png, .ai, .svg or .pdf) so that we can scale the image.

Side Stage Sponsor
$2,000

Only 1 available!

(See Details in Description)


Email your Logo to:

[email protected]

Logo should be Hi-res format

(.png, .ai, .svg or .pdf) so that we can scale the image.

Sponsor a Main Stage Band
$750

Sponsor a band playing our Main Stage!

(See Details in Description)

Hospitality Suite Sponsor
$500

(See Details in Description)

Side Stage Band Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a band playing on the side stage!

(See Details in Description)

Community Sponsor
$100

Your generosity will help grow this annual event!

Add a donation for Main Street Enid Inc

$

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