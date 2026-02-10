Community Paint-A-Thon

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About this event
This ticket will provide access for one adult and one child and include a customized mini for the child to paint and take home. The Adult will be provided all paint materials and minis to paint (including suggested color scheme) to return back to be used in the next season of Goblin Guild campaigns. After purchase, please keep an eye out for a follow-up questionnaire regarding your child’s character description so we can have a matching mini ready for the event.
The community painter will be provided all paint materials and minis to paint (including suggested color scheme) to then return back when completed to be used in the next season of Goblin Guild campaigns. They will also receive an exclusive Goblin Guild mini of their very own to keep and work on between projects.
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