Painting and More

916 Badham Rd

Edenton, NC 27932, USA

1 child - October 8
$10

Grants entry to Painting and More with a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian must stay during the entire hour.

1 child - October 15
$10

Grants entry to Painting and More with a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian must stay during the entire hour.

1 child - October 22
$10

Grants entry to the Painting and More with a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian must stay during the entire hour.

1 child - October 29
$10

Grants entry to Painting and More with a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian must stay during the entire hour.

1 child - November 5
$10

Grants entry to Painting and More with a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian must stay during the entire hour.

1 child - November 12
$10

Grants entry to Painting and More with a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian must stay during the entire hour.

1 child - all 6 sessions
$60

Grants entry to all 6 sessions of Painting and More with a parent or guardian. Parent/guardian must stay during the entire hour. If you cannot attend a session, please let us know.

Add a donation for The Peanut Factory Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!