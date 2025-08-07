Paint with Purpose: A Sober Sip & Paint Fundraiser for Recovery

Unwind and express your creativity in a welcoming, substance-free environment. Our adult painting class is perfect for beginners and seasoned artists alike.





Your ticket includes:

✅ All painting supplies (canvas, brushes, etc.)



🎨 Choice between two fall-inspired tree paintings



🍁 A delicious fall-themed mocktail



🥨 A light snack



🧘‍♀️ A relaxing, judgment-free space to create, connect, and support a powerful cause