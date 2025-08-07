Paint with Purpose: A Sober Sip & Paint Fundraiser for Recovery

Hosted by
About this event
Unwind and express your creativity in a welcoming, substance-free environment. Our adult painting class is perfect for beginners and seasoned artists alike.
Your ticket includes:
✅ All painting supplies (canvas, brushes, etc.)
🎨 Choice between two fall-inspired tree paintings
🍁 A delicious fall-themed mocktail
🥨 A light snack
🧘♀️ A relaxing, judgment-free space to create, connect, and support a powerful cause
Let your little artist shine in our fun and kid-friendly painting session, designed especially for children ages 5 to 12.
This class provides a safe, creative space where kids can explore their artistic side while supporting a meaningful cause.
Your child’s ticket includes:
✅ All painting supplies (canvas, brushes, etc.)
🎨 A choice between two kid-friendly designs
🥤 A kid-approved drink
🍪 A tasty snack
🎉 A creative, supportive atmosphere focused on fun and self-expression
Parents are welcome to stay and encourage their young artists. It’s a great way to engage the whole family in a day of creativity and community impact!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!