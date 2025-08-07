York County Council On Alcohol And Drug Abuse Inc

York County Council On Alcohol And Drug Abuse Inc

Paint with Purpose: A Sober Sip & Paint Fundraiser for Recovery

1668 Herlong Ct

Rock Hill, SC 29732, USA

Adult Sober Sip & Paint Class
$25

Unwind and express your creativity in a welcoming, substance-free environment. Our adult painting class is perfect for beginners and seasoned artists alike.


Your ticket includes:
✅ All painting supplies (canvas, brushes, etc.)


🎨 Choice between two fall-inspired tree paintings


🍁 A delicious fall-themed mocktail


🥨 A light snack


🧘‍♀️ A relaxing, judgment-free space to create, connect, and support a powerful cause

Kids' Paint & Snack Class (Ages 5–12)
$10

Let your little artist shine in our fun and kid-friendly painting session, designed especially for children ages 5 to 12.


This class provides a safe, creative space where kids can explore their artistic side while supporting a meaningful cause.


Your child’s ticket includes:
✅ All painting supplies (canvas, brushes, etc.)


🎨 A choice between two kid-friendly designs


🥤 A kid-approved drink


🍪 A tasty snack


🎉 A creative, supportive atmosphere focused on fun and self-expression


Parents are welcome to stay and encourage their young artists. It’s a great way to engage the whole family in a day of creativity and community impact!

