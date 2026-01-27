Hosted by

North Hawaii Hospice Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Painting It Forward: Community Art Auction

"SUNDAY MORNING" item
"SUNDAY MORNING"
$200

Starting bid

A quiet moment of stillness and balance, capturing the calm of early morning on the water, where breath slows, the world softens, and everything feels at peace.

By Leontyna Skvarova and Josh Chang

"GOLDEN BLOOD" item
"GOLDEN BLOOD"
$250

Starting bid

A symbol of elegance and rarity, portraying inner worth and power, she is not made of gold, she is the gold.

By Leontyna Skvarova

"THE TAKEDOWN" item
"THE TAKEDOWN"
$100

Starting bid

A personal reflection of my wrestling journey, strength, control, and the discipline learned through every match.

By Leontyna Skvarova and Josh Chang

"Who is he?" item
"Who is he?"
$100

Starting bid

A quiet exploration of masculinity and anonymity, capturing a moment where identity feels both present and unreachable.

By Leontyna Skvarova

"Floating Honu" item
"Floating Honu"
$150

Starting bid

Gallery Wrapped Limited Edition Giclee on canvas #184/250


By Alex Gupton

Retail Value: 300$

"Shorebreak at sunset" item
"Shorebreak at sunset"
$250

Starting bid

By Evan Jenkins

Retail Value: 900$

"Leave It on the Court" item
"Leave It on the Court"
$200

Starting bid

When the match begins, everything else fades away, only the game exists.

By Leontyna Skvarova

"Green druzy on drop chain dangles" item
"Green druzy on drop chain dangles"
$35

Starting bid


By Amy Flanders

"Pu'u Nene" item
"Pu'u Nene"
$200

Starting bid

By Evan Jenkins

Retail Value: 420$

"Misty mountain" item
"Misty mountain"
$30

Starting bid

By Evan Jenkins

Retail Value: 100$

"Kupukupu" item
"Kupukupu"
$30

Starting bid

By Ethan Froney

Forged Steel

Retail Value: 90$

"Wheel thrown stoneware bowl." item
"Wheel thrown stoneware bowl."
$50

Starting bid

Cone 9 reduction fired with food safe glazes.


By Shelby B. Smith

Retail Value: 150$

"Hoya Flower pin." item
"Hoya Flower pin."
$20

Starting bid

By Lisa Geertsen

Retail Value: 50$

"See more" item
"See more"
$100

Starting bid

By Amy Flanders, Winona Hwang and

Denise Wallace

Retail Value: 460$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!