Painting Sky and Clouds Soft Pastels Workshop

Full Workshop (Supplies not provided)

Supply List:

Pastel paper - 6 pieces of 5x7" and 1 piece of 8x10" or larger. Any type of pastel paper is fine.

Backer Board - to support the pastel paper. Slightly larger than the largest piece of paper that will be used. Recommend foam core, gatorboard, or masonite.

Soft (chalk) pastels - range of colors and values. Any brand is fine. (Please note: You can bring a different medium to the workshop such as acrylics, however Tracey will be teaching using soft pastels.)

Tape - beige, white, or black

Stiff bristle brush, approximately 1" wide. This should be a very inexpensive brush.

Pencil

Eraser

Paper for sketching or notes.

Reference photos: Scenes with a lot of sky, preferably blue with clouds. I will have a variety of photos available for use.