Hosted by

Macomb Arts Center (West Central Ill. Art Center, Inc.)

About this event

Painting Sky and Clouds Soft Pastels Workshop

25 East Side Square

Macomb, IL 61455, USA

General Admission
$100

10 left!

Full Workshop (Supplies not provided)

Supply List:

Pastel paper - 6 pieces of 5x7" and 1 piece of 8x10" or larger.  Any type of pastel paper is fine.

Backer Board - to support the pastel paper.  Slightly larger than the largest piece of paper that will be used.  Recommend foam core, gatorboard, or masonite.

Soft (chalk) pastels - range of colors and values.  Any brand is fine. (Please note: You can bring a different medium to the workshop such as acrylics, however Tracey will be teaching using soft pastels.)

Tape - beige, white, or black

Stiff bristle brush, approximately 1" wide.  This should be a very inexpensive brush.  

Pencil

Eraser

Paper for sketching or notes.

Reference photos:  Scenes with a lot of sky, preferably blue with clouds.  I will have a variety of photos available for use.  

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