Painting Sky and Clouds Soft Pastels Workshop

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Full Workshop (Supplies not provided)
Supply List:
Pastel paper - 6 pieces of 5x7" and 1 piece of 8x10" or larger. Any type of pastel paper is fine.
Backer Board - to support the pastel paper. Slightly larger than the largest piece of paper that will be used. Recommend foam core, gatorboard, or masonite.
Soft (chalk) pastels - range of colors and values. Any brand is fine. (Please note: You can bring a different medium to the workshop such as acrylics, however Tracey will be teaching using soft pastels.)
Tape - beige, white, or black
Stiff bristle brush, approximately 1" wide. This should be a very inexpensive brush.
Pencil
Eraser
Paper for sketching or notes.
Reference photos: Scenes with a lot of sky, preferably blue with clouds. I will have a variety of photos available for use.
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