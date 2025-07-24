Wisconsin State Jigsaw Puzzle Championship

Includes entry for one pair of puzzlers to the pairs division.





Pairs will compete against other pairs to complete the same 500 piece Ravensburger puzzle as fast as they can. Pairs check-in starts at 12:45pm, puzzling starts at 1pm. There is a 1 hour 30 min time limit.





Tables are a mix of sizes.





There are no refunds, but if you are not able to make the event, we can arrange pick-up for your contest puzzle.





Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]





Thank you Ravensburger for sponsoring this division.