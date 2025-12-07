Paivapo! A Story Telling Series

Enjoy the Series 1: Episode 1 with Hana Baba & access to all main activities. Folktales from Sudan.

About Story Teller:

Hana Baba is a lover of storytelling.She is an award-winning Sudanese American radio journalist at NPR station KALW in San Francisco. She also hosts The Stoop podcast that explores the African Diaspora, and is creator and storyteller of the podcast Folktales from Sudan that has been featured by BBC, NPR, OkayAfrica and more.

Hana’s work has won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists , the San Francisco Press Club, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Signal Awards, among others.



