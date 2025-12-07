Cheza Nami Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Cheza Nami Foundation Inc

About this event

Paivapo! A Story Telling Series

971 Marina Way South Unit E

Richmond, CA 94804

Free Admission
Free

Enjoy the Series 1: Episode 1 with Hana Baba & access to all main activities. Folktales from Sudan.
About Story Teller:
Hana Baba is a lover of storytelling.She is an award-winning Sudanese American radio journalist at NPR station KALW in San Francisco. She also hosts The Stoop podcast that explores the African Diaspora, and is creator and storyteller of the podcast Folktales from Sudan that has been featured by BBC, NPR, OkayAfrica and more.

Hana’s work has won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists , the San Francisco Press Club, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Signal Awards, among others.


Add a donation for Cheza Nami Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!