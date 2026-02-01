Cheza Nami Foundation Inc

About this event

Paivapo! A Story Telling Series

971 Marina Way South Unit E

Richmond, CA 94804

Free Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy Paivapo!
Series 1: Chapter 3 featuring Salifou Malima Koné from Mali, with access to all main activities.

About the Storyteller:

Salifou Malima Koné is a master griot, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Mali, carrying forward a powerful ancestral lineage of the Jeli tradition. Born into a renowned griot family, Salifou represents generations of cultural custodians whose role is to preserve history, values, and collective memory through music and storytelling.

Deeply rooted in West African oral tradition, Salifou’s artistry weaves song, rhythm, and story—bringing ancestral wisdom into the present moment. Through his performances, audiences are invited into a living archive of African heritage, where storytelling becomes education, cultural preservation, and community connection.

Chapter 3 continues Paivapo!’s mission to honor ancestral stories, elevate African voices, and create spaces where culture speaks, listens, and breathes together.


