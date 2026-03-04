Paivapo! A Story Telling Series -March

Cheza Nami Foundation Inc

Series 1: Chgapter 4: Lulit Bezuayehu is a writer and UX Reseacrcher

Lulit Bezuayehu grew up in Ethiopia and moved to the U.S. to attend high school and college. She is proud of her Ethiopian heritage and loves sharing the beauty of her culture with others. Lulit believes that understanding and embracing one's roots is key to building confidence and a strong sense of identity.

For over 15 years, Lulit has taught Amharic to children with Ethiopian heritage. She has created flashcards, posters, and other teaching materials to help kids connect with their culture. Lulit dreams of making Ethiopian books and learning materials accessible to everyone who wants to explore Ethiopia and learn Amharic. Lulit now lives in Oakland, where she works as a User Experience Researcher in the. technology sector.

