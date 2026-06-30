Two styles of St. Johns PAL fishing tournament shirts, a short-sleeve cotton tee and a long-sleeve dri-fit shirt, are displayed against a blue background with tournament details and pricing.
The Historic St Johns County Police Athletic League Inc

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The Historic St Johns County Police Athletic League Inc

About this event

PAL Fishing Tournament TShirts

Cotton Tournament T Shirt item
Cotton Tournament T Shirt
$10

2 left!

2026 St. Johns PAL Fishing Tournament Cotton T-Shirt

A little piece of tournament history! Grab an official tournament T-shirt while supplies last. Comfortable, classic, and maybe even a future collector's item from the year the courts decided they knew something about fishing. 😉


$10 each • Limited quantities and sizes available

Dri Fit Long Sleeve TShirt item
Dri Fit Long Sleeve TShirt
$15

2 left!

2026 St. Johns PAL Fishing Tournament Dri-Fit Performance Shirt

Stay cool on the water with our official long-sleeve performance shirt featuring moisture-wicking fabric and UPF sun protection.

And who knows...it just might become a collector's item from the year the courts decided they knew something about fishing. 😄

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!