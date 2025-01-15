Music Man Cast and Crew

This item is for ONE well wish at the full price of $6 each.
Messages need to be a maximum of
160 characters, including spaces, to fit in the allocated space in the program. If you would like more space, you will need to purchase a Program Ad.
Well Wishes - 2 Wishes
$10
This item is for TWO Well Wishes at the discounted rate of $5 each.
Messages need to be a maximum of
160 characters, including spaces, to fit in the allocated space in the program. If you would like more space, you will need to purchase a Program Ad.
Well Wishes - 3 Wishes
$15
This item is for THREE Well Wishes at the discounted rate of $5 each.
Messages need to be a maximum of
160 characters, including spaces, to fit in the allocated space in the program. If you would like more space, you will need to purchase a Program Ad.
Cast and Crew Scholarship - $100
$100
This donation to PAL will go specifically towards students who need financial assistance with Cast / Crew fees. Your donation will be anonymous to the student and their family. If you would like to donate a different amount, please email [email protected].
Cast and Crew Scholarship - $50
$50
This donation to PAL will go specifically towards students who need financial assistance with Cast / Crew fees. Your donation will be anonymous to the student and their family. If you would like to donate a different amount, please email [email protected].
Add a donation for PAMA Advocacy League
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!