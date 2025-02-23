PAL Party board tickets

Join us for an afternoon of guided bouldering at The Circuit - Tigard. We will have a climbing session with instructors and will then prepare and share a healthy snack. We will end with gentle yoga and stretching. Parents/guardians will need to sign a waiver in advance may drop off/pick up child or stay. We will not be able to accommodate siblings who are not registered in advance. Ticket fee includes: shoe rental, healthy snack, and two hours of fun physical activity. Minimum age: 5 years. Maximum capacity: 12 children. Can’t wait to climb with you this summer! Date: 07/26/25 (Saturday) Time: 1:30 PM Location: The Circuit -Tigard (16255 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd, Tigard, OR 97224) Tickets Available : 12 Price of ticket : $40 Hosted by: Caroline Castillo, Meagan Ogunrinde, Petya Pohlschneider

Join us for an afternoon of guided bouldering at The Circuit - Tigard. We will have a climbing session with instructors and will then prepare and share a healthy snack. We will end with gentle yoga and stretching. Parents/guardians will need to sign a waiver in advance may drop off/pick up child or stay. We will not be able to accommodate siblings who are not registered in advance. Ticket fee includes: shoe rental, healthy snack, and two hours of fun physical activity. Minimum age: 5 years. Maximum capacity: 12 children. Can’t wait to climb with you this summer! Date: 07/26/25 (Saturday) Time: 1:30 PM Location: The Circuit -Tigard (16255 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd, Tigard, OR 97224) Tickets Available : 12 Price of ticket : $40 Hosted by: Caroline Castillo, Meagan Ogunrinde, Petya Pohlschneider

seeMoreDetailsMobile