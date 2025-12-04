Paladin Sports Outreach's Winter Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Get a dozen cookies custom decorated for your own event/gathering! Valued at $75.
*No limit on the design.
Starting bid
Gift certificate valued at $250 off at any Discount Tire location in Arizona.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay at We Ko Pa Resort along with a couples massage at Amethyst Spa! Valued at $650
Starting bid
Signed 2024 team football, 2 tshirts, 2 hats, and a Green Bay branded basket.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11.0" Wi-Fi Tablet 64GB - Includes Book Cover courtesy of Stacey Siewert at San Tan Mortgage
Valued at $200
Starting bid
The Hayward TracVac is an in-ground, suction cleaner designed for maximum clean with minimal effort. The use of tracks provides improved operational efficiencies which allow the TracVac to overcome obstacles better than standard wheeled options. Don’t be fooled, this cleaner is small but mighty. Its modest size allows the TracVac to navigate any pool surface with speed and agility and light-weight construction makes it easy to handle.
Valued at $550 and donated by Janea Appel from The Edge Remodeling
Starting bid
Enjoy this incredible bottle of wine and a $300 gift card to Sage & Barrel courtesy of Jackson York and the QC City Lifestyle Magazine
Starting bid
Protect your home with this Blink Home Security System that includes:
Starting bid
An authenticated signed football from Cardinals RB James Conner.
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a one year friends & family membership to the Desert Botanical Gardens. Membership includes admission for two individuals and children under 18 with the member.
Valued at $149
Starting bid
Enjoy a night listening to one of the top pop artists in music right now, Alex Warren, known for his hit songs "Ordinary", "Carry You Home", and "Burning Down".
Two tickets to his show at Mortgage Matchup Center on June 5th, 2026 at 7:30pm.
Tickets will be emailed to you.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at the zoo with two daytime, single visit, general admission tickets to the Phoenix Zoo.
*expires 11/21/26
Valued at $79
