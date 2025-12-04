Paladin Sports Outreach's Winter Gala Silent Auction

The Hayward TracVac is an in-ground, suction cleaner designed for maximum clean with minimal effort. The use of tracks provides improved operational efficiencies which allow the TracVac to overcome obstacles better than standard wheeled options. Don’t be fooled, this cleaner is small but mighty. Its modest size allows the TracVac to navigate any pool surface with speed and agility and light-weight construction makes it easy to handle.





