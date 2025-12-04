Hosted by

Paladin Sports Outreach

Paladin Sports Outreach's Winter Gala Silent Auction

1572 W Ocotillo Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140, USA

Custom Cookie Basket
$15

Get a dozen cookies custom decorated for your own event/gathering! Valued at $75.


*No limit on the design.

Discount Tire Certificate
$75

Gift certificate valued at $250 off at any Discount Tire location in Arizona.

We Ko Pa Stay & Massage
$350

Enjoy a one night stay at We Ko Pa Resort along with a couples massage at Amethyst Spa! Valued at $650

Green Bay Packers Gear
$50

Signed 2024 team football, 2 tshirts, 2 hats, and a Green Bay branded basket.


Valued at $200

Samsung Galaxy Tablet
$75

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11.0" Wi-Fi Tablet 64GB - Includes Book Cover courtesy of Stacey Siewert at San Tan Mortgage


Valued at $200

TracVac Suction Cleaner item
TracVac Suction Cleaner
$250

The Hayward TracVac is an in-ground, suction cleaner designed for maximum clean with minimal effort. The use of tracks provides improved operational efficiencies which allow the TracVac to overcome obstacles better than standard wheeled options. Don’t be fooled, this cleaner is small but mighty. Its modest size allows the TracVac to navigate any pool surface with speed and agility and light-weight construction makes it easy to handle.


Valued at $550 and donated by Janea Appel from The Edge Remodeling

Bottle of Wine + Sage & Barrel Gift Card item
Bottle of Wine + Sage & Barrel Gift Card
$150

Enjoy this incredible bottle of wine and a $300 gift card to Sage & Barrel courtesy of Jackson York and the QC City Lifestyle Magazine

Blink Home Security System
$120

Protect your home with this Blink Home Security System that includes:

  • 8 outdoor cameras
  • 2 indoor cameras
  • 1 mini indoor HD camera
  • 15 wall mounts and camera covers
  • 1 outdoor flood light camera
James Conner Signed Football item
James Conner Signed Football
$200

An authenticated signed football from Cardinals RB James Conner.


Valued at $500

Desert Botanical Membership
$50

Enjoy a one year friends & family membership to the Desert Botanical Gardens. Membership includes admission for two individuals and children under 18 with the member.


Valued at $149

Alex Warren Concert Tickets
$100

Enjoy a night listening to one of the top pop artists in music right now, Alex Warren, known for his hit songs "Ordinary", "Carry You Home", and "Burning Down".


Two tickets to his show at Mortgage Matchup Center on June 5th, 2026 at 7:30pm.


Tickets will be emailed to you.


Valued at $250

Phoenix Zoo Tickets
$25

Enjoy a day at the zoo with two daytime, single visit, general admission tickets to the Phoenix Zoo.


*expires 11/21/26


Valued at $79

