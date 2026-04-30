PALCUS' 35th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
Special price for PALCUS members only.
The Annual PALCUS Leadership Awards Gala is our flagship fundraising event and provides PALCUS with funding to cover basic operational needs. Please note that the member ticket rate is for members only. Gala attendees who are non-members accompanying PALCUS members are subject to the non-member rate when purchasing tickets.
Regular ticket price is $300, but for a limited time, you can secure your seat at this historic celebration for the special rate of $200—don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to save.
Special kids price for those under 12.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!