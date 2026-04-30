Portuguese American Leadership Council Of The United States Inc

Hosted by

Portuguese American Leadership Council Of The United States Inc

About this event

PALCUS' 35th Anniversary Gala

Coliseu Micaelense - Rua de Lisboa s/n 9500-216 Ponta Delgada - Açores

PALCUS Member Ticket
$200

Special price for PALCUS members only.

The Annual PALCUS Leadership Awards Gala is our flagship fundraising event and provides PALCUS with funding to cover basic operational needs. Please note that the member ticket rate is for members only. Gala attendees who are non-members accompanying PALCUS members are subject to the non-member rate when purchasing tickets.

Early Bird Price
$200

Regular ticket price is $300, but for a limited time, you can secure your seat at this historic celebration for the special rate of $200—don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to save.

Kids under 12
$100

Special kids price for those under 12.

Add a donation for Portuguese American Leadership Council Of The United States Inc

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