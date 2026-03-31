Palencia Elementary PTO Online Auction: Baskets and Gift Certificates

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Starting bid
$15 Gift card to enjoy the best local soft serve at Cookiebird Ice Cream Bar
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Enjoy 1 dozen donuts donated from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts of St Augustine. Valued at ~$20
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15 units of Botox ($180 value) with Provider: Michelle Barnes, NP. Donated by Facial Rejuvenation Centre. Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa
Expiration: 4/2027
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Check out the newest salon on Market St, Palencia, Salon CNK! Haircut and Color with Carrie Dolpp, American Board Certified Hair Colorist
$150 Value
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Send your kid to a 3 day morning camp at FSU!
July 8-10, 2026 8:30-12:30. (Only Valid Session) $300 Value
Link Jarrett Baseball Camp for kids is an exciting intro to baseball for children ages 6-12, combining skill development, fun competition, and unforgettable memories at historic Dick Howser Stadium on the campus of FSU!
Starting bid
Escape Sept 6-7, 2026 for a 1 night stay at Courtyard by Marriott Jekyll Island! 2 Queen, Island View, with Balcony. Located less than 2 hours from Palencia!
Value $250
Facing the beachfront, Courtyard by Marriott Jekyll Island offers 3-star accommodations in Jekyll Island and features an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and garden. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a shared lounge and a 24-hour front desk, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The hotel has a terrace and a hot tub. At the hotel, each room includes a desk. Complete with a private bathroom equipped with free toiletries, guest rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Jekyll Island have a flat-screen TV and air conditioning, and selected rooms contain a balcony. The rooms include a closet. Guests can use the business center or relax in the bar. Great Dunes is a few steps from the accommodation. Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is 19 miles away.
Starting bid
DUUVVAALL Fans!
Go Cheer on the Jacksonville Sharks, professional indoor football team with 4 Tickets and 4 Sharks hats at the May, 2, 2026 game. Valued at $170.
UNF Ice Hockey Gear: 1 white XL shirt, 1 Black XL shirt, 2 hockey pucks. Valued at $70
Starting bid
Savvy Party Balloons: Choose from 1-6 foot organic balloon garland OR 2-Classic balloon columns
*Must be redeemed within 6 months, option to upgrade, delivery and set up included. $200 Value
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575022004618
Starting bid
Sunset Cruise donated by Gone 2 Sea, valued at $250
Go by sea like a VIP! Step aboard your private captained boat and embark on a leisurely 90-minute boat ride, enjoying panoramic views of the sun setting over the water. Relish the sights and sounds of the evening sea as you glide across prime areas of the St. Augustine intercostal.
The cruise takes you by Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, Bridge of Lions, The Great Cross and the iconic St. Augustine Lighthouse. You may see friendly dolphins along the way!
Sit back and relax in the comfort of having your own private boat with a captain. The sunset cruise experience is more of a private boat ride than a narrated tour- a wonderful setting for creating memories with your loved ones.
Yes-you can bring your favorite beverages and snacks to enjoy onboard! Your boat is equipped with Bluetooth radio, so bring your playlist too!
Must be used by 5/15/26, valid M-F 7pm Sunset Cruise only, up to 10 ppl
https://gone2seaboatrentals.com/private-trips/private-sunset-cruise/
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Start your morning with breakfast and coffee at Good Karma Coffee Cafe. Gift Card valued at $25.
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$25 Creative Me Art Studio Gift Certificate, expires 12.31.26
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12 passenger party bus, 3 hour rental, Donated by Jacksonville Limo Service
$500 value
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Send your child to 1 week of summer camp with First Tee-North Florida. Valued at $300, expires 8.8.26. Check website for locations and schedules
https://firstteenorthflorida.org/camps/
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Brows with Blossom Beauty by Taylor Rose. Brow wax and tint valued at $64
https://www.facebook.com/blossombeautybytaylorrose
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Get ready to Glow with the Hello Sunshine Summer Prep Basket, compliments of Pure DPC Medicine + Aesthetics! Valued at $650, this ultimate summer survival kit is your ticket to a stress free season in the sun. Whether you're prepping for the beach or refreshing your home, this basket has you covered:
Silky smooth Skin: Say Goodbye to the razor with 2 Triton Laser Hair Removal sessoins. It's the gold stanard for getting summer ready with minimal effort!
Sunkissed and Protected: Stay safe under the rays with a premium set of Sun Bum Sunscreen and lip balm.
Summer Vibes at Home: Bring the outdoors in with a lush decorative plant and beautiful photo frame-perfect for capturing those favorite vacation memories.
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1 day Kayak or Paddleboard Rental for 2 People-$100 Value
Starting bid
1 day Kayak or Paddleboard Rental for 2 People-$100 Value
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Break out your roller skates at Anastasia Boulevard's newest attraction, Ponce de la Rollin Skating Rink. $50 Value
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Alligator Farm Adventure Day Pass for 4
Valued at $135, expires 4.30.29
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Shop till you drop at Linen and Waves Boutique with a $50 gift card and a Beach People Candle
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!