Palencia Elementary PTO Online Auction: Baskets and Gift Certificates

Sunset Cruise donated by Gone 2 Sea, valued at $250





Go by sea like a VIP! Step aboard your private captained boat and embark on a leisurely 90-minute boat ride, enjoying panoramic views of the sun setting over the water. Relish the sights and sounds of the evening sea as you glide across prime areas of the St. Augustine intercostal.

The cruise takes you by Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, Bridge of Lions, The Great Cross and the iconic St. Augustine Lighthouse. You may see friendly dolphins along the way!

Sit back and relax in the comfort of having your own private boat with a captain. The sunset cruise experience is more of a private boat ride than a narrated tour- a wonderful setting for creating memories with your loved ones.

Yes-you can bring your favorite beverages and snacks to enjoy onboard! Your boat is equipped with Bluetooth radio, so bring your playlist too!

Must be used by 5/15/26, valid M-F 7pm Sunset Cruise only, up to 10 ppl

https://gone2seaboatrentals.com/private-trips/private-sunset-cruise/







