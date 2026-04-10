Palencia Elementary PTO Online Auction: Baskets and Gift Certificates #2

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
1 one hour massage or facial gift certificate or facial
1 30 min lymphatic massage
2 Branded coffee tumblers
Wildflower Glow lip gloss and magnesium oil
Starting bid
Just take it to the Cleaners;).
$40 Gift Certificate, expires 5/30/26
Starting bid
It's time to plan your fall family photos!
1-2 hour Full Family Session this fall!
40 edited images
$550 Value
https://www.suzannecphotography.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRGZuZleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFHSWJST1BraWJ2UmZQRE5Dc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHlTTozDrTnwBqueuQuC6nAJzItxnKVbAnGQItBDDMROkC9y2w1drFKC57Fgp_aem_Unc5L6dv7ooGcLAZ39uOZg
Starting bid
A one time 50 min parent consultation focused on supporting your child's emotional and behavioral needs. This session is designed to provide guidance, tools, and practical strategies for parents
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/cheryl-flostrand-saint-augustine-fl/1605892
Value-$150
Starting bid
Have the most magical storytime with a local children's book author!
Gather up to 8 friends and enjoy a live book author reading of, The More the Merrier! Enjoy an interactive multi sensory children's book designed to bring music and play into the hearts of kids aged 4-8! The winner will receive a signed copy of the book!
Must coordinate a date with Meridith Strout at a local park or other preferred local destination, expires 12/1/26.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 delicious small shave ice treats at Mr Morgan's! $40 value
Starting bid
$150 towards Paint the Rock Services, face painting, Canvas painting party. Also options for Custom Canvas, Sign, or Mural Painting
Starting bid
Professional Epoxy Garage Floor Coating-Save up to $1600!!
Perfect for homeowners planning a garage update in the next 6-12 months!
Free Estimate, priority scheduling, upgraded flake option!
2 car garage approx 440 sq ft. Retails: 2860, Your discount $1660
3 car garage approx 660 sq ft. Retails: $4290, Your discount $2690
Starting bid
Show your PES Spirit with the perfect basket filled with Red and Black pirate gear!
1 adult LS shirt, 1 adult SS shirt, 1 youth SS shirt, headband, earrings, 3 bracelets. Valued at $175
Starting bid
1 month of free pool service at Pinch a Penny Store #297
904-600-5525
$200 Value
Starting bid
Dirty car? Call Cam to help! You will be ready to roll out in style:)
Full detail valued at $175
Starting bid
Get ready for an umbrella drink with this fun Madi Rum Basket! $50 value
Starting bid
$50 Gift card to PK, bourbon, and more! Value: 100
Starting bid
Treat your skin to the best products recommended by our local Dermatology office, Bold City!
$250 Value
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Elite Monthly Pass- 60 Lifestyle Services and iCRYO shirt
$399 Value
Wholebody Cryotherapy
Compression Therapy
Infrared Saunas
SECA Bioimpedance Scale
Red Light Therapy
Local Cryotherapy
Cryo Facial
https://icryo.com/location/st-johns-fl/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRGf89leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFKM3ljSlJJNFE4UzF4ZFlKc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHvLzYwQi3PFFdBqm41y01UJ-itzVzTv7XsaCDFtNslprbrKyfzjkLeZoK7h1_aem_4riirf-lfLQgSHP4UUP-0Q
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for your tiny dancer
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card
Starting bid
$35 Gift Card
Starting bid
1/2 hour private tennis lesson with tennis pro, Galina Boles
Exp 10/31/26
$45 value
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