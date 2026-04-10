Palencia Elementary PTO Online Auction: Baskets and Gift Certificates #2

Have the most magical storytime with a local children's book author!





Gather up to 8 friends and enjoy a live book author reading of, The More the Merrier! Enjoy an interactive multi sensory children's book designed to bring music and play into the hearts of kids aged 4-8! The winner will receive a signed copy of the book!





Must coordinate a date with Meridith Strout at a local park or other preferred local destination, expires 12/1/26.