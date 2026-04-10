Palencia Elementary Pto Inc
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Palencia Elementary Pto Inc
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Palencia Elementary PTO Online Auction: Baskets and Gift Certificates #2

Pick-up location

355 Palencia Village Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA

Expressions Massage Basket item
Expressions Massage Basket
$60

Starting bid

1 one hour massage or facial gift certificate or facial

1 30 min lymphatic massage

2 Branded coffee tumblers

Wildflower Glow lip gloss and magnesium oil


https://expressionsmassage.com/

Palencia Cleaners Gift Certificate item
Palencia Cleaners Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Just take it to the Cleaners;).

$40 Gift Certificate, expires 5/30/26

Mindful Magnolia Consultation item
Mindful Magnolia Consultation
$45

Starting bid

A one time 50 min parent consultation focused on supporting your child's emotional and behavioral needs. This session is designed to provide guidance, tools, and practical strategies for parents


https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/cheryl-flostrand-saint-augustine-fl/1605892


Value-$150

VIP Experience with Local Children's Book Author item
VIP Experience with Local Children's Book Author
$50

Starting bid

Have the most magical storytime with a local children's book author!


Gather up to 8 friends and enjoy a live book author reading of, The More the Merrier! Enjoy an interactive multi sensory children's book designed to bring music and play into the hearts of kids aged 4-8! The winner will receive a signed copy of the book!


Must coordinate a date with Meridith Strout at a local park or other preferred local destination, expires 12/1/26.

Mr Morgan's Shave Ice Gift Certificate item
Mr Morgan's Shave Ice Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 delicious small shave ice treats at Mr Morgan's! $40 value

Bryce Brushworks item
Bryce Brushworks
$45

Starting bid

$150 towards Paint the Rock Services, face painting, Canvas painting party. Also options for Custom Canvas, Sign, or Mural Painting


https://brycebrushworks.com/

Jax Epoxy Floors item
Jax Epoxy Floors
$300

Starting bid

Professional Epoxy Garage Floor Coating-Save up to $1600!!


Perfect for homeowners planning a garage update in the next 6-12 months!


Free Estimate, priority scheduling, upgraded flake option!


2 car garage approx 440 sq ft. Retails: 2860, Your discount $1660


3 car garage approx 660 sq ft. Retails: $4290, Your discount $2690

Gifted Boutique Spiritwear Basket item
Gifted Boutique Spiritwear Basket
$50

Starting bid

Show your PES Spirit with the perfect basket filled with Red and Black pirate gear!


1 adult LS shirt, 1 adult SS shirt, 1 youth SS shirt, headband, earrings, 3 bracelets. Valued at $175

Pinch A Penny item
Pinch A Penny
$40

Starting bid

1 month of free pool service at Pinch a Penny Store #297

904-600-5525

$200 Value

Juic'e item
Juic'e item
Juic'e
$25

Starting bid

Ready to detox?

2 day cleanse

$80 value

https://www.juicee4e.com/

All-Pro Car Detailing Gift Certificate item
All-Pro Car Detailing Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Dirty car? Call Cam to help! You will be ready to roll out in style:)


Full detail valued at $175

Madi Rum Basket item
Madi Rum Basket
$10

Starting bid

Get ready for an umbrella drink with this fun Madi Rum Basket! $50 value

Prohibition Kitchen Basket item
Prohibition Kitchen Basket
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift card to PK, bourbon, and more! Value: 100

Bold City Dermatology Basket item
Bold City Dermatology Basket item
Bold City Dermatology Basket
$75

Starting bid

Treat your skin to the best products recommended by our local Dermatology office, Bold City!


$250 Value

iCRYO basket item
iCRYO basket
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Elite Monthly Pass- 60 Lifestyle Services and iCRYO shirt

$399 Value


Wholebody Cryotherapy

Compression Therapy

Infrared Saunas

SECA Bioimpedance Scale

Red Light Therapy

Local Cryotherapy

Cryo Facial



https://icryo.com/location/st-johns-fl/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRGf89leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFKM3ljSlJJNFE4UzF4ZFlKc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHvLzYwQi3PFFdBqm41y01UJ-itzVzTv7XsaCDFtNslprbrKyfzjkLeZoK7h1_aem_4riirf-lfLQgSHP4UUP-0Q

St Augustine Dance Academy Basket item
St Augustine Dance Academy Basket
$30

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate for your tiny dancer

Tropical Smoothie Cafe item
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

V's Barbershop Gift of Grooming item
V's Barbershop Gift of Grooming
$5

Starting bid

$35 Gift Card

Tennis Lesson with Palencia Tennis Pro, Galina item
Tennis Lesson with Palencia Tennis Pro, Galina
$5

Starting bid

1/2 hour private tennis lesson with tennis pro, Galina Boles

Exp 10/31/26

$45 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!