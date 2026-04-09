Palencia Elementary PTO Online Auction: School Experiences

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
During the 2026-2027 school year, your child and up to 3 friends will have the opportunity to have an after school, offsite outing with Captain Goodrich and First Mate Cooper.
Examples include: Top Golf, Escape Room, Roller Skating, etc.
Location and Date will be determined between staff and family. Transportation of students must be provide by family.
Starting bid
Your child and up to 3 classmates will have the opportunity to enjoy lunch with Captain Goodrich and First Mate Cooper provided by the PTO from the Palencia Club Grille before the end of the school year.
*Must be completed this year.
Starting bid
During the 2026/2027 school year your child will have the opportunity to be Principal for the day!
Starting bid
During the 2026/2027 school year your child will have the opportunity to be Assistant Principal for the day!
Starting bid
Your child will have the opportunity to be Resource Officer for the day along with Deputy Cicero!
*can be used the remainder of this year or the 2026/2027 school year
Starting bid
Your child will have the opportunity to be school counselor for the day along with Mrs. Taylor during the 2026/2027 school year!
Starting bid
Your child will have the opportunity to be the Maintenance Assistant for the day along with Mr. Ash!
*can be used the remainder of this year or the 2026/2027 school year)
Starting bid
Are you tired of looking for a parking spot for school events? This is your opportunity to have your own designated park spot for the entire 2026/2027 school year!
Starting bid
Are you tired of looking for a parking spot for school events? This is your opportunity to have your own designated park spot for the entire 2026/2027 school year!
Starting bid
Your child will be given a yearbook that is specially autographed by each Resource Teacher
Starting bid
Your child will have the opportunity to make an appearance alongside Captain Goodrich on the PES Morning news for a special edition of her “Goodrich Guidance”. The date will be determined by staff for the 2026/2027 school year.
Starting bid
Your child and 3 friends will experience a 45-minute painting experience with Mrs. Foster.
Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.
Starting bid
Your child and 3 friends will experience a 45-minute creative music session with Mrs. Molina.
Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.
Starting bid
Your child and 3 friends will win a Double Dutch experience with the PE Coaches.
*Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.
Starting bid
Your child and 3 friends will experience a 45-minute book themed "escape room" in the Media Center with Mrs. Flowers.
*Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.
Starting bid
Your child will have the opportunity to make a special appearance on the PES Morning news.
*The date will be determined between the media staff and family (can be used remainder of this year or the 2026/2027 school year)
Starting bid
Your 5th grade child will have the opportunity to make a special appearance on the PES Morning news.
*This is for a 5th grade student only and will be completed this last week of school :)
Starting bid
The winning K class will receive a PTO provided pizza party!
Call your class buddies and have some fun together winning this for your class :)
*The date will be determined by the winning teacher
Starting bid
The winning 4th grade class will receive a PTO provided pizza party!
Call your class buddies and have some fun together winning this for your class:)
*The date will be determined by the winning teacher
Starting bid
The winning kindergarten class will receive a PTO provided popcorn and movie party, complete with glow sticks.
Call your class buddies and have some fun together winning this for your class:)
The date will be determined by the winning teacher.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!