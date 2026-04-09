Palencia Elementary Pto Inc
Palencia Elementary Pto Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Palencia Elementary Pto Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Palencia Elementary PTO Online Auction: School Experiences

Pick-up location

355 Palencia Village Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA

Hanging With Captain and First Mate item
Hanging With Captain and First Mate
$50

Starting bid

During the 2026-2027 school year, your child and up to 3 friends will have the opportunity to have an after school, offsite outing with Captain Goodrich and First Mate Cooper.


Examples include: Top Golf, Escape Room, Roller Skating, etc.


Location and Date will be determined between staff and family. Transportation of students must be provide by family.

Lunch with Captain and First Mate item
Lunch with Captain and First Mate
$50

Starting bid

Your child and up to 3 classmates will have the opportunity to enjoy lunch with Captain Goodrich and First Mate Cooper provided by the PTO from the Palencia Club Grille before the end of the school year.


*Must be completed this year.

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$30

Starting bid

During the 2026/2027 school year your child will have the opportunity to be Principal for the day!

Assistant Principal for the Day item
Assistant Principal for the Day
$30

Starting bid

During the 2026/2027 school year your child will have the opportunity to be Assistant Principal for the day!

 

Resource Officer for the Day item
Resource Officer for the Day
$30

Starting bid

Your child will have the opportunity to be Resource Officer for the day along with Deputy Cicero!


*can be used the remainder of this year or the 2026/2027 school year

 

School Counselor for the Day item
School Counselor for the Day
$30

Starting bid

Your child will have the opportunity to be school counselor for the day along with Mrs. Taylor during the 2026/2027 school year!

Maintenance Assistant for the Day item
Maintenance Assistant for the Day
$30

Starting bid

Your child will have the opportunity to be the Maintenance Assistant for the day along with Mr. Ash!


*can be used the remainder of this year or the 2026/2027 school year)

VIP Parking Spot #1 item
VIP Parking Spot #1
$100

Starting bid

Are you tired of looking for a parking spot for school events? This is your opportunity to have your own designated park spot for the entire 2026/2027 school year!

 

VIP Parking Spot #2 item
VIP Parking Spot #2
$100

Starting bid

Are you tired of looking for a parking spot for school events? This is your opportunity to have your own designated park spot for the entire 2026/2027 school year!

 

Signed Yearbook item
Signed Yearbook
$10

Starting bid

Your child will be given a yearbook that is specially autographed by each Resource Teacher

Goodrich Guidance Appearance on the PES News item
Goodrich Guidance Appearance on the PES News
$30

Starting bid

Your child will have the opportunity to make an appearance alongside Captain Goodrich on the PES Morning news for a special edition of her “Goodrich Guidance”. The date will be determined by staff for the 2026/2027 school year.

Palettes and Pals with Mrs. Foster item
Palettes and Pals with Mrs. Foster
$40

Starting bid

Your child and 3 friends will experience a 45-minute painting experience with Mrs. Foster.


Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.

 

Magical Music Experience with Mrs. Molina item
Magical Music Experience with Mrs. Molina
$40

Starting bid

Your child and 3 friends will experience a 45-minute creative music session with Mrs. Molina.


Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.

 

Jump into Fun! Double Dutch Experience with the PE Coaches item
Jump into Fun! Double Dutch Experience with the PE Coaches
$40

Starting bid

Your child and 3 friends will win a Double Dutch experience with the PE Coaches.


*Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.

 

Escape the Pages! A Book Themed Adventure with Mrs. Flowers item
Escape the Pages! A Book Themed Adventure with Mrs. Flowers
$40

Starting bid

Your child and 3 friends will experience a 45-minute book themed "escape room" in the Media Center with Mrs. Flowers.


*Must be scheduled the remainder of this school year; time to be determined between family and staff.

 

PES Morning News Appearance item
PES Morning News Appearance
$40

Starting bid

Your child will have the opportunity to make a special appearance on the PES Morning news.


*The date will be determined between the media staff and family (can be used remainder of this year or the 2026/2027 school year)

 

5th Grader-Last WPES News Intro for the 25/26 School Year item
5th Grader-Last WPES News Intro for the 25/26 School Year
$40

Starting bid

Your 5th grade child will have the opportunity to make a special appearance on the PES Morning news.


*This is for a 5th grade student only and will be completed this last week of school :)

Pizza Party - Kindergarten Classes item
Pizza Party - Kindergarten Classes
$40

Starting bid

The winning K class will receive a PTO provided pizza party!


Call your class buddies and have some fun together winning this for your class :)


*The date will be determined by the winning teacher

Pizza Party - 4th Grade Classes item
Pizza Party - 4th Grade Classes
$40

Starting bid

The winning 4th grade class will receive a PTO provided pizza party!


Call your class buddies and have some fun together winning this for your class:)


*The date will be determined by the winning teacher

Popcorn Party - Kindergarten Classes item
Popcorn Party - Kindergarten Classes
$40

Starting bid

The winning kindergarten class will receive a PTO provided popcorn and movie party, complete with glow sticks.


Call your class buddies and have some fun together winning this for your class:)


The date will be determined by the winning teacher.

 

 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!