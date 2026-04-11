Palencia Elementary PTO's Online Auction: Baskets & Gift Certificates #3

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Open Gym for 2.5 hours to include you and 4 friends!
Adventures: Parkour Zones, Trampolines, walls and obstacles
$125 Value
Starting bid
You and a friend get to have a Fishing 101 session with Ms. Donna Frantz.
2 hours of fishing during a date of your choice. $50 value, expires 12/31/26
Starting bid
You and a friend get to have a Fishing 101 session with Ms. Donna Frantz.
2 hours of fishing during a date of your choice. $50 value, expires 12/31/26
Starting bid
Calling all Gymnasts! Enjoy 2 free months of gym w/WGV Gymnastics
$180 Value
Starting bid
Wow Hair Salon Basket valued at $170!
Leaf flower CBD Shampoo and Conditioner, Redken Volume Maximizer, Trueplex Bamboo Miracle Treatment, Redken Dry Shampoo
Starting bid
Image Studios Basket donated by Stylist, Emma.
Polish Brush, Goldie Locks Volumizing dry texture spray, shampoo and conditioner, and thickening balm
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Soccer fans! Go cheer on the Orlando City Soccer team at their 8/22 game in ORL!
Tickets donated by the Gwinn Family:)
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Napa 2023, Harvey & Harriet Red 2023, and Caymus Suisun Walking Fool.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $191
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Booker Perl Red 2021, Harvey & Harriet Red 2023, and Red Schooner Voyage 12.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $206
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mondavi Cabernet Napa 2022, Prisoner Red Blend 2023, and Caymus Suisun Walking Fool.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $190
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay, Mondavi Chardonnay Napa 2024, and Prisoner Chardonnay 2021.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $155
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay, Mondavi Chardonnay Napa 2024, and Prisoner Chardonnay 2021.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $155
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay, Mondavi Chardonnay Napa 2024, and Prisoner Chardonnay 2021.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $155
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Napa 2023, Harvey & Harriet Red 2023, and Red Schooner Voyage 12.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $190
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Booker Perl Red 2021, Prisoner Red Blend 2023, and Caymus Suisun Walking Fool.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $225
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Napa 2023, Booker Perl Red 2021, and Mondavi Cabernet Napa 2022.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $265
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mondavi Cabernet Napa 2022, Prisoner Red Blend 2023, and Red Schooner Voyage 12.
Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits
Basket vlaued at $190
Starting bid
$50 Gift card, wine, shirt
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