Palencia Elementary Pto Inc
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Palencia Elementary Pto Inc
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Palencia Elementary PTO's Online Auction: Baskets & Gift Certificates #3

Pick-up location

355 Palencia Village Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA

Urban Youth Park Open Gym with friends item
Urban Youth Park Open Gym with friends
$40

Starting bid

Open Gym for 2.5 hours to include you and 4 friends!


Adventures: Parkour Zones, Trampolines, walls and obstacles


$125 Value


https://www.urbanyouthpark.com/nocatee

Let's Go Fishing Gift Certificate item
Let's Go Fishing Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

You and a friend get to have a Fishing 101 session with Ms. Donna Frantz.


2 hours of fishing during a date of your choice. $50 value, expires 12/31/26

Let's Go Fishing Gift Certificate item
Let's Go Fishing Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

You and a friend get to have a Fishing 101 session with Ms. Donna Frantz.


2 hours of fishing during a date of your choice. $50 value, expires 12/31/26

WGV Gymnastics 2 free months item
WGV Gymnastics 2 free months
$55

Starting bid

Calling all Gymnasts! Enjoy 2 free months of gym w/WGV Gymnastics

$180 Value

WOW Hair Salon Basket item
WOW Hair Salon Basket
$30

Starting bid

Wow Hair Salon Basket valued at $170!


Leaf flower CBD Shampoo and Conditioner, Redken Volume Maximizer, Trueplex Bamboo Miracle Treatment, Redken Dry Shampoo

Image Studios Basket item
Image Studios Basket
$45

Starting bid

Image Studios Basket donated by Stylist, Emma.


Polish Brush, Goldie Locks Volumizing dry texture spray, shampoo and conditioner, and thickening balm


Valued at $150

ORL City Soccer Tickets item
ORL City Soccer Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Soccer fans! Go cheer on the Orlando City Soccer team at their 8/22 game in ORL!


Tickets donated by the Gwinn Family:)

#1 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#1 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#1 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#1 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Napa 2023, Harvey & Harriet Red 2023, and Caymus Suisun Walking Fool.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $191

#2 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#2 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#2 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Booker Perl Red 2021, Harvey & Harriet Red 2023, and Red Schooner Voyage 12.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $206

#3 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#3 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#3 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mondavi Cabernet Napa 2022, Prisoner Red Blend 2023, and Caymus Suisun Walking Fool.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $190

#4 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#4 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#4 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay, Mondavi Chardonnay Napa 2024, and Prisoner Chardonnay 2021.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $155

#5 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#5 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#5 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay, Mondavi Chardonnay Napa 2024, and Prisoner Chardonnay 2021.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $155

#6 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#6 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#6 Wine and Dinner: Chardonnay Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay, Mondavi Chardonnay Napa 2024, and Prisoner Chardonnay 2021.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $155

#7 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#7 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#7 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Napa 2023, Harvey & Harriet Red 2023, and Red Schooner Voyage 12.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $190

#8 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#8 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#8 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Booker Perl Red 2021, Prisoner Red Blend 2023, and Caymus Suisun Walking Fool.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $225

#9 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#9 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#9 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Caymus Cabernet Napa 2023, Booker Perl Red 2021, and Mondavi Cabernet Napa 2022.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $265

#10 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#10 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards item
#10 Wine and Dinner: Red Wine Basket and Dinner Gift Cards
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 Gift Cards from Harry's, Salt Life AND Casa Reina. This basket also includes a bottle of Mondavi Cabernet Napa 2022, Prisoner Red Blend 2023, and Red Schooner Voyage 12.


Wine donated by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits


Basket vlaued at $190

#11 Prohibition Kitchen Basket item
#11 Prohibition Kitchen Basket
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift card, wine, shirt

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