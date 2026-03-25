Palestine Day Special Session - Tickets for Art is Resistance Calligraphy Workshop

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About this event
Art is Resistance Calligraphy Workshop with Hassan Qureshi: May 31, 3:30-5:00 pm, The Makoy Mezzanine (Upstairs):
Ages 14+
Aligning with Palestine Day's theme, “Existence is Resistance,” the workshop led by local artist Hassan Qureshi will be curated around art as a form of activism. Participants will learn calligraphy techniques and complete hand-written artwork in Arabic calligraphy, allowing participants to create a piece that directly embodies resistance and solidarity. In addition to the hands-on component, we will explore and discuss how art has historically functioned as a powerful tool of resistance and political expression.
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