Palestine Will Live Forever Festival Raffle 2025

Art by Children from Gaza
$20

Win one of four prints of the art work of children from Gaza.

Artist Signed Sweatshirt
$50

Sweatshirt signed by all artists at the festival! You'll want to make sure this one doesn't end up in your laundry basket!

Acupuncture & sauna session with Rainbow Acupuncture
$20

Lean into relaxation with an acupuncture and sauna session with Rainbow Acupuncture in Seattle (180$ value).

Cooking class at The Pantry
$20

2 SPOTS IN A COOKING CLASS WITH NADIA TOMMALIEH! (280$ value). Learn how to make fatayer or how to make that Bethlehem Christmas dinner.

Origin Salon's Signature Facial
$20

Enjoy all the benefits of Origin Salon's Signature Facial combined with the relaxation of Aromasoul Elements Massage in one luxurious service. The massage will include your back, hands, décolleté, neck, face, and scalp (200$ value).

Origin Salon's Davines Naturaltech scalp treatment
$15

This scalp treatment will include scalp analysis camera, massage, steam, and tailored conditioning (100$ value).

4 tickets for Sofar Sounds Concert
$20

Win 4 tickets to a Sofar Sounds concert (120$ value). Live, intimate shows. Mystery guests. Surprise Spaces.

Abayeh from Layali Lune
$15

Win a elegant timeless abayeh (robe) from Layali Lune (180$ value). This abayah is Rich. Regal, Radiant. A captivating blend of deep plum and gold shimmer. Embellished with hand detailed black and gold embroidery along the sleeves.

Gift Box set from Get Lit Seattle
$15

The gift set includes two handmade non-toxic candles (large and regular) organic honey, and a Get Lit Seattle t-shirt (100$ value)

50$ gift card to Yalla Seattle
$10

Win a gift card to eat at a favorite local spot and enjoy Arab cuisine traditionally served, with love. 3 winners (each winner will receive a 50$gift card).

Olive oil, tahini and 25$ gift card to Salt and Sugar Bakery
$10

Win delicious olive oil from Lebanon, natural tahini jar, and a 25$ gift card to the delicious Salt and Sugar Cafe.

60 min photography session with Lauren Bretana
$20

Win a session with the talented Lauren to capture your family, maternity, or portrait photographs! 300$ value.

Handmade custom pottery set
$10

Win a beautifully handcrafted Palestine themed pottery set from the local artist Lauren Bretana.

50$ gift card to Toasted
$10

Win one of two 50$ gift cards to Toasted, and enjoy those Mediterranean inspired bagels!

90 min somatic work with Jennifer Kantzer LMT
$20

Jennifer Kantzer has been a Licensed Massage Therapist for 24 years. Her practices include training in Tensegrity Medicine™, Craniosacral Therapy, Trauma-Informed Care, Somatic Bodymind Integration, Neurofascial Release, Reiki, Oncology Massage and Prenatal Massage.

Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman
$20

Win one of four sets of incredible on-trend Indigenous earrings whose design is rooted in tradition.

Prints by Vegan Patty
$10

These inspiring pictures of resistance and protest were captured by none other than the talented Vegan Patty. Win a print of her original work.

