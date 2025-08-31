Palestine Will Live Forever Festival Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Win one of four prints of the art work of children from Gaza.
Sweatshirt signed by all artists at the festival! You'll want to make sure this one doesn't end up in your laundry basket!
Lean into relaxation with an acupuncture and sauna session with Rainbow Acupuncture in Seattle (180$ value).
2 SPOTS IN A COOKING CLASS WITH NADIA TOMMALIEH! (280$ value). Learn how to make fatayer or how to make that Bethlehem Christmas dinner.
Enjoy all the benefits of Origin Salon's Signature Facial combined with the relaxation of Aromasoul Elements Massage in one luxurious service. The massage will include your back, hands, décolleté, neck, face, and scalp (200$ value).
This scalp treatment will include scalp analysis camera, massage, steam, and tailored conditioning (100$ value).
Win 4 tickets to a Sofar Sounds concert (120$ value). Live, intimate shows. Mystery guests. Surprise Spaces.
Win a elegant timeless abayeh (robe) from Layali Lune (180$ value). This abayah is Rich. Regal, Radiant. A captivating blend of deep plum and gold shimmer. Embellished with hand detailed black and gold embroidery along the sleeves.
The gift set includes two handmade non-toxic candles (large and regular) organic honey, and a Get Lit Seattle t-shirt (100$ value)
Win a gift card to eat at a favorite local spot and enjoy Arab cuisine traditionally served, with love. 3 winners (each winner will receive a 50$gift card).
Win delicious olive oil from Lebanon, natural tahini jar, and a 25$ gift card to the delicious Salt and Sugar Cafe.
Win a session with the talented Lauren to capture your family, maternity, or portrait photographs! 300$ value.
Win a beautifully handcrafted Palestine themed pottery set from the local artist Lauren Bretana.
Win one of two 50$ gift cards to Toasted, and enjoy those Mediterranean inspired bagels!
Jennifer Kantzer has been a Licensed Massage Therapist for 24 years. Her practices include training in Tensegrity Medicine™, Craniosacral Therapy, Trauma-Informed Care, Somatic Bodymind Integration, Neurofascial Release, Reiki, Oncology Massage and Prenatal Massage.
Win one of four sets of incredible on-trend Indigenous earrings whose design is rooted in tradition.
These inspiring pictures of resistance and protest were captured by none other than the talented Vegan Patty. Win a print of her original work.
