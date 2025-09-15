Hosted by

Palisades Baseball Team Inc Silent Auction

($1000 Value) 1 Week Stay at a Vacation Home- Siargao Island
$300

Starting bid

1 Week Stay at a Vacation Home in Siargao Island in the Philippines in 2026

Must reserve the week with the owner in advance. A few blackout dates apply.

($2100 Value) 3 Month Membership to Monarch Athletic Club item
($2100 Value) 3 Month Membership to Monarch Athletic Club
$650

Starting bid

Three Month Membership to Monarch Athletic Club in Brentwood including four personal training session/month, nutrition session/month, three guest passes.

Muhammad Ali Signed Photo with Frame
$6,000

Starting bid

Championship boxing signed Muhammad Ali photograph.

($300 Value) Sea N' Soul Surf Lesson or Family Beach Rental item
($300 Value) Sea N' Soul Surf Lesson or Family Beach Rental
$90

Starting bid

Can choose between a private surf lesson or a family beach rental for the day.

($5000 Value) Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito item
($5000 Value) Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito
$2,500

Starting bid

Two night stay at Rosewood Miramar Resort in a garden bungalow with daily breakfast.


($300 Value) San Francisco Giants Home game item
($300 Value) San Francisco Giants Home game
$90

Starting bid

Four Tickets to SF Giants Game - Must be during the 2026 season.

($500 Value) LA Kings vs. San Jose in a VIP Suite item
($500 Value) LA Kings vs. San Jose in a VIP Suite
$150

Starting bid

Four Tix to LA Kings vs. San Jose in a VIP CBS Suite at Crypto Arena. GAME IS 1/7/26

($15,000 Value) HitTrax Pro Unit (Newest Model) item
($15,000 Value) HitTrax Pro Unit (Newest Model)
$11,000

Starting bid

HitTrax Pro Unit (newest model)


  • Includes ground sensor unit
  • Computer and Stand
  • Cam slomo swing camera and tripod included free (usually sold separately for $750)
  • Calibration wands
  • Brand new shell put on, no scratches or markings. Looks brand new. 
  • Pick up in Long Beach, or can deliver anywhere drivable.
($250 Value) 5 Pack Cage Rental at Pacific Coast Athletic item
($250 Value) 5 Pack Cage Rental at Pacific Coast Athletic
$75

Starting bid

Five Pack Cage Rental (60min) at Pacific Coast Athletic Club.

$125 Gift Card to Carmine's Restaurant item
$125 Gift Card to Carmine's Restaurant
$35

Starting bid

($975 Value) Terranea Resort in an Ocean View Room item
($975 Value) Terranea Resort in an Ocean View Room
$300

Starting bid

One Night Stay at Terranea Resort in an Ocean View Room.

($4500 Value) 3 Night Stay at Westin Monache Mammoth item
($4500 Value) 3 Night Stay at Westin Monache Mammoth
$1,500

Starting bid

3 Nights at the Westin Monache Mammoth Luxury 2 Bedroom Suite Bedroom 1: King, Bedroom 2: King with Sofa Bed

($270 Value) Therabody Theragun Prime (Tangible)
$80

Starting bid

($270 Value) Therabody Theragun Prime (Tangible)
$80

Starting bid

($300 Value) Helios Professional Hair Dryer (Tangible)
$90

Starting bid

($85 Value) Aria Sliding Mitts
$30

Starting bid

Color and design may differ from image.

($85 Value) Aria Sliding Mitts
$25

Starting bid

Color and design may differ from image.

($85 Value) Aria Sliding Mitts
$25

Starting bid

Color and design may differ from image.

($85 Value) Aria Sliding Mitts
$25

Starting bid

Color and design may differ from image.

$50 Uber/Uber Eats Gift Card (Digital)
$15

Starting bid

$50 Uber/Uber Eats Gift Card (Digital) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Matu Kai Restaurant Brentwood item
$100 Gift Card to Matu Kai Restaurant Brentwood
$30

Starting bid

$500 Gift Card to Wilson Sporting Goods
$150

Starting bid

Can be tangibly or digitally redeemed by contacting Madeline Jessup.

($150 Value) 1 Hr Infield/Hitting Lesson with James Cathey
$45

Starting bid

One hour Infield/Hitting lesson with James Cathey, a popular West LA Coach & Coach at Marucci Knights Knation Baseball Org. James was also a former Harvard Westlake coach.

Scheduling will occur once contacting James. Lesson to be held at West LA Little League or other agreed upon location.

($400 Value) 1 Hr Infield Lesson with Brendan Ryan
$120

Starting bid

One hour infield training session with Brendan Ryan, who played in the MLB for 10 seasons (Cardinals, Mariners, Yankees and Angels).

Scheduling will occur once contacting Brendan. Lesson to be held at West LA Little League or other agreed upon location.

($495 Value) West LA Little League Spring Registration Fees item
($495 Value) West LA Little League Spring Registration Fees
$150

Starting bid

Spring 2026 Registration/Enrollment Fees for West La Little League Baseball or Softball.

For ages 7-12 year olds. Child cannot be older than 12 years old on 8/31/26.

$150 Gift Card to Milo & Olive item
$150 Gift Card to Milo & Olive
$45

Starting bid

($175 Value) Basket of Three Wines from Kenwood Vinyard item
($175 Value) Basket of Three Wines from Kenwood Vinyard
$50

Starting bid

Wines basket includes; 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022 Chardonnay, 2022 Merlot

$50 Gift Cards to Yama Sushi Marketplace in West LA item
$50 Gift Cards to Yama Sushi Marketplace in West LA
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Cards to Yama Sushi Marketplace in West LA
$15

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Milo & Olive item
$100 Gift Card to Milo & Olive
$30

Starting bid

Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio item
Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio
$50

Starting bid

Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.

Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio item
Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio
$50

Starting bid

Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.

Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio item
Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio
$50

Starting bid

Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.

Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio item
Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio
$50

Starting bid

Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu

Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio item
Signed Wicked Movie Poster Direct From Studio
$50

Starting bid

Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.

($30 Value) Orange Splithitter Swing Trainer item
($30 Value) Orange Splithitter Swing Trainer
$15

Starting bid

Clip on training tool designed to create space between your hands while maintaining a feeling of connection

($30 Value) Black Splithitter Swing Trainer item
($30 Value) Black Splithitter Swing Trainer
$15

Starting bid

Clip on training tool designed to create space between your hands while maintaining a feeling of connection

($500 Value) Designer Merchandise Bundle (Eight Items) item
($500 Value) Designer Merchandise Bundle (Eight Items)
$150

Starting bid

Items include: (Multiple Sizes Available)

  • Black T-Shirt merchandise item from the artist AMAG
  • Black T-Shirt merchandise item from the artist Desiigner
  • White T-Shirt with Pink PMR Logo
  • B/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • P/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • W/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • Black Hoodie merchandise item from the artist Desiigner
  • Black PMR Sweats
($500 Value) Designer Merchandise Bundle (Eight Items item
($500 Value) Designer Merchandise Bundle (Eight Items
$150

Starting bid

Items include: (Multiple Sizes Available)

  • Black T-Shirt merchandise item from the artist AMAG
  • Black T-Shirt merchandise item from the artist Desiigner
  • White T-Shirt with Pink PMR Logo
  • B/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • P/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • W/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • Black Hoodie merchandise item from the artist Desiigner
  • Black PMR Sweats
($500 Value) Designer Merchandise Bundle (Eight Items) item
($500 Value) Designer Merchandise Bundle (Eight Items)
$150

Starting bid

Items include: (Multiple Sizes Available)

  • Black T-Shirt merchandise item from the artist AMAG
  • Black T-Shirt merchandise item from the artist Desiigner
  • White T-Shirt with Pink PMR Logo
  • B/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • P/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • W/W Pink Script PMR Desiigner x Lil T Jay Hat
  • Black Hoodie merchandise item from the artist Desiigner
  • Black PMR Sweats
Nick Saban Signed Rose Bowl Football
$150

Starting bid

Former Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban, signed football from 2009-10 season national championship 37-21 win over University of Texas.

($230 Value) Hypervolt 2 Massage Gun by Hyperice item
($230 Value) Hypervolt 2 Massage Gun by Hyperice
$10

Starting bid

Massage away your muscle stress and tension with the sleekly designed and ergonomic Hypervolt 2.

Tim Raines Signed Chicago White Sox Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Hall of fame outfielder, Tim Raines, autographed Chicago White Sox jersey.

Chipper Jones Signed Atlanta Braves Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Hall of fame third basemen, Chipper Jones, signed Atlanta Braves Jersey.

($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat item
($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat
$150

Starting bid

Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.

($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat item
($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat
$150

Starting bid

Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.

($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat item
($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat
$150

Starting bid

Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.

($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat item
($350 Value) Stinger Valor Hybrid BBCOR Bat
$150

Starting bid

Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.

$100 Gift Card to Katsuya item
$100 Gift Card to Katsuya
$30

Starting bid

$100 Gift Basket from Sugar Paper item
$100 Gift Basket from Sugar Paper
$30

Starting bid

$100 Gift Basket from Sugar Paper Brentwood Country Mart Includes: Designer planner, stationary, pens, clips, note pad

$1000 Alo Gift Card (Digital)
$300

Starting bid

