Palisades Baseball Team Inc Silent Auction

1 Week Stay at a Vacation Home in Siargao Island in the Philippines in 2026
Must reserve the week with the owner in advance. A few blackout dates apply.
Three Month Membership to Monarch Athletic Club in Brentwood including four personal training session/month, nutrition session/month, three guest passes.
Championship boxing signed Muhammad Ali photograph.
Can choose between a private surf lesson or a family beach rental for the day.
Two night stay at Rosewood Miramar Resort in a garden bungalow with daily breakfast.
Four Tickets to SF Giants Game - Must be during the 2026 season.
Four Tix to LA Kings vs. San Jose in a VIP CBS Suite at Crypto Arena. GAME IS 1/7/26
HitTrax Pro Unit (newest model)
Five Pack Cage Rental (60min) at Pacific Coast Athletic Club.
One Night Stay at Terranea Resort in an Ocean View Room.
3 Nights at the Westin Monache Mammoth Luxury 2 Bedroom Suite Bedroom 1: King, Bedroom 2: King with Sofa Bed
Color and design may differ from image.
Color and design may differ from image.
Color and design may differ from image.
Color and design may differ from image.
Can be tangibly or digitally redeemed by contacting Madeline Jessup.
One hour Infield/Hitting lesson with James Cathey, a popular West LA Coach & Coach at Marucci Knights Knation Baseball Org. James was also a former Harvard Westlake coach.
Scheduling will occur once contacting James. Lesson to be held at West LA Little League or other agreed upon location.
One hour infield training session with Brendan Ryan, who played in the MLB for 10 seasons (Cardinals, Mariners, Yankees and Angels).
Scheduling will occur once contacting Brendan. Lesson to be held at West LA Little League or other agreed upon location.
Spring 2026 Registration/Enrollment Fees for West La Little League Baseball or Softball.
For ages 7-12 year olds. Child cannot be older than 12 years old on 8/31/26.
Wines basket includes; 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022 Chardonnay, 2022 Merlot
Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.
Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.
Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.
Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu
Signed Wicked movie poster by director, Jon M. Chu.
Clip on training tool designed to create space between your hands while maintaining a feeling of connection
Clip on training tool designed to create space between your hands while maintaining a feeling of connection
Items include: (Multiple Sizes Available)
Items include: (Multiple Sizes Available)
Items include: (Multiple Sizes Available)
Former Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban, signed football from 2009-10 season national championship 37-21 win over University of Texas.
Massage away your muscle stress and tension with the sleekly designed and ergonomic Hypervolt 2.
Hall of fame outfielder, Tim Raines, autographed Chicago White Sox jersey.
Hall of fame third basemen, Chipper Jones, signed Atlanta Braves Jersey.
Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.
Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.
Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.
Available in all sizes. Featuring Stinger's Power-Balance Barrel Technology, the Valor has a balanced swing weight with a giant barrel profile. The alloy barrel combined with a composite handle produces maximum flex and bat speed at impact, giving hitters a perfect blend of power and control.
$100 Gift Basket from Sugar Paper Brentwood Country Mart Includes: Designer planner, stationary, pens, clips, note pad
