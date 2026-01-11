Hosted by

Squaw Valley Avalanche Rescue Dog & Education Fund

About this event

Sales closed

Palisades Tahoe Avalanche Rescue Dog & Education Fund's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1985 Olympic Vly Rd #23, Olympic Valley, CA 96146, USA

Palisades Tahoe Season Pass item
Palisades Tahoe Season Pass item
Palisades Tahoe Season Pass
$100

Starting bid

Discover Tahoe's best ski resort at PalisadesTahoe. You could be the lucky winner of one adult, full season pass at Palisades Tahoe with no blackout dates. Valid at Palisades Tahoe only. This is not an IKON pass and cannot be upgraded. Not valid for any pass benefits / discounts.


Palisades Tahoe is the largest ski resort in California, boasting 6,000 skiable acres across eight peaks now seamlessly connected by the Base-to-Base gondola.

Used for the 26/27 season.

Retail: $1,699

Tram Face Shrouded in Snow Print By Nick Cahill item
Tram Face Shrouded in Snow Print By Nick Cahill item
Tram Face Shrouded in Snow Print By Nick Cahill
$100

Starting bid

A rare sight unfolds as "Tram Face" at Palisades Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, sits buried under an exceptional blanket of snow. Known for its rugged terrain and steep exposed rock faces, this iconic slope seldom holds this much snow, making this a treasured scene for locals. Already, a few adventurous skiers have carved their lines down its steep face. Against the deep blue sky, the snowy facade and ski tracks highlight both the natural wonder and the fearless spirit of those who call these mountains home.

By Nick Cahill

Size: 30x20

Style-Finish: Matte

Dye Infused Aluminum


Full image & details can be viewed at: https://nickcahillshop.com/products/tram-face-shrouded-in-snow?variant=44901670584489

Retail: $725

Alpenglow Expeditions AIARE 1 Avalanche Course & Rentals item
Alpenglow Expeditions AIARE 1 Avalanche Course & Rentals item
Alpenglow Expeditions AIARE 1 Avalanche Course & Rentals item
Alpenglow Expeditions AIARE 1 Avalanche Course & Rentals
$100

Starting bid

The AIARE 1 is a 24-hour introduction to avalanche hazard management.

Students can expect to develop a good grounding in how to prepare for and carry out a backcountry trip, to understand basic decision making while in the field, and to learn rescue techniques required to find and dig up a buried person (if an avalanche occurs and someone in the party is caught).

Who Should Take this Course

The AIARE 1 is for ANYONE, regardless of method of travel, who wants to recreate in or near avalanche terrain. Participants may have attended some awareness classes or workshops or completed the Avalanche Rescue course, but none are a prerequisite for this course.


Alpenglow Expeditions in located in the Village at Palisades Tahoe and the only guide service  accredited by the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) in Lake Tahoe. This high standard, along with our many years of experience, translates to a fantastic mountain adventure!


Retail AIARE 1: $695

Rentals: $129/day x 2 days

Ruff Wear Gift Basket item
Ruff Wear Gift Basket item
Ruff Wear Gift Basket item
Ruff Wear Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value of $600

Includes:

Basecamp Bed

Huck-a-cone Toy, Porchini Toy, Webbing Remix Ball Toy & Webbing Toy Basket

Home Trail Hip Pack

Flagline Leashes

Bivy Bowl

Beacon Light

Everline Resort & Spa - 1 Night Stay & Couples Massage item
Everline Resort & Spa - 1 Night Stay & Couples Massage item
Everline Resort & Spa - 1 Night Stay & Couples Massage
$300

Starting bid

A full-service, luxury California resort in an idyllic mountain setting, Everline Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe, rests in Olympic Valley, the third largest ski resort in North America, and just minutes from North Lake Tahoe. This family-friendly hotel and ski resort offers ski-in/ski-out access to the mountain and 405 luxurious rooms and suites that welcome guests with a "mountain meets modern" ambiance. A year-round hub for our outdoor activities in Olympic Valley, the resort boasts a championship golf course, cross-country ski and fly-fishing centers, ice-skating rink, heated swimming pools, water slide and scenic hiking and biking trails.

Package includes a 1 night stay at the Everline Resort and Spa with a couples massage.

Retail: $800

https://www.everlineresort.com/stay/

1 Hour Scenic Flight over Lake Tahoe item
1 Hour Scenic Flight over Lake Tahoe item
1 Hour Scenic Flight over Lake Tahoe
$125

Starting bid

Exact flight plan can be customized. Good for up to 3 people. Available anytime after March 1st.

Kiwi Kamera Puppy Photo & $150 to Donner Pub item
Kiwi Kamera Puppy Photo & $150 to Donner Pub item
Kiwi Kamera Puppy Photo & $150 to Donner Pub
$75

Starting bid

Full image can be viewed at http://www.kiwikamera.com/gallery/subcategory/20/photo/291. Photo is 16x25 on Canvas. Retail $150

$150 gift card to Donner Pub. More details on menu and drinks here: https://thepubatdonnerlake.com/

$250 Giftcard Chiropractic Services - Truckee Active Release item
$250 Giftcard Chiropractic Services - Truckee Active Release item
$250 Giftcard Chiropractic Services - Truckee Active Release
$100

Starting bid

The best chiropractor in Truckee Active Release Techniques Gold Standa https://share.google/nczND6RiTjzBbx9s7

Palisades Tahoe Ski School Lesson item
Palisades Tahoe Ski School Lesson
$100

Starting bid

PRIVATE LESSONS

Elevate your skiing or snowboarding skills with private lessons for up to five participants per session. Our expert instructors offer personalized guidance tailored to your ability level, whether you're a beginner or riding the whole mountain. Book now to experience top-tier instruction on our legendary slopes and enjoy the convenience of learning at your pace.


PRIVATE LESSONS DETAILS

  • Maximize your time on the mountain by skipping the lift lines with priority access.
  • Customized experience for all ages and abilities. Please call to book mixed-age family private lessons.
  • 13-year-olds can register as an adult or child, depending on preference.
  • Lift ticket and equipment required but not included.
  • Kids must be able to use the restroom independently.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

  • Lessons are fully refundable until 3:00 PM two days prior.
  • Lessons canceled after 3:00 PM two days prior will incur a $100 cancellation fee.
  • No show/no call or day-of-lesson cancellations are non-refundable.

PARKING

  • Parking reservations are required on weekends and peak periods from December 24, 2025, through April 12, 2026.
  • Visit our website for full parking details and transportation options.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!