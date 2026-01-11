Palisades Tahoe Avalanche Rescue Dog & Education Fund's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Discover Tahoe's best ski resort at PalisadesTahoe. You could be the lucky winner of one adult, full season pass at Palisades Tahoe with no blackout dates. Valid at Palisades Tahoe only. This is not an IKON pass and cannot be upgraded. Not valid for any pass benefits / discounts.
Palisades Tahoe is the largest ski resort in California, boasting 6,000 skiable acres across eight peaks now seamlessly connected by the Base-to-Base gondola.
Used for the 26/27 season.
Retail: $1,699
Starting bid
A rare sight unfolds as "Tram Face" at Palisades Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, sits buried under an exceptional blanket of snow. Known for its rugged terrain and steep exposed rock faces, this iconic slope seldom holds this much snow, making this a treasured scene for locals. Already, a few adventurous skiers have carved their lines down its steep face. Against the deep blue sky, the snowy facade and ski tracks highlight both the natural wonder and the fearless spirit of those who call these mountains home.
By Nick Cahill
Size: 30x20
Style-Finish: Matte
Dye Infused Aluminum
Full image & details can be viewed at: https://nickcahillshop.com/products/tram-face-shrouded-in-snow?variant=44901670584489
Retail: $725
Starting bid
The AIARE 1 is a 24-hour introduction to avalanche hazard management.
Students can expect to develop a good grounding in how to prepare for and carry out a backcountry trip, to understand basic decision making while in the field, and to learn rescue techniques required to find and dig up a buried person (if an avalanche occurs and someone in the party is caught).
The AIARE 1 is for ANYONE, regardless of method of travel, who wants to recreate in or near avalanche terrain. Participants may have attended some awareness classes or workshops or completed the Avalanche Rescue course, but none are a prerequisite for this course.
Alpenglow Expeditions in located in the Village at Palisades Tahoe and the only guide service accredited by the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) in Lake Tahoe. This high standard, along with our many years of experience, translates to a fantastic mountain adventure!
Retail AIARE 1: $695
Rentals: $129/day x 2 days
Starting bid
Value of $600
Includes:
Basecamp Bed
Huck-a-cone Toy, Porchini Toy, Webbing Remix Ball Toy & Webbing Toy Basket
Home Trail Hip Pack
Flagline Leashes
Bivy Bowl
Beacon Light
Starting bid
A full-service, luxury California resort in an idyllic mountain setting, Everline Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe, rests in Olympic Valley, the third largest ski resort in North America, and just minutes from North Lake Tahoe. This family-friendly hotel and ski resort offers ski-in/ski-out access to the mountain and 405 luxurious rooms and suites that welcome guests with a "mountain meets modern" ambiance. A year-round hub for our outdoor activities in Olympic Valley, the resort boasts a championship golf course, cross-country ski and fly-fishing centers, ice-skating rink, heated swimming pools, water slide and scenic hiking and biking trails.
Package includes a 1 night stay at the Everline Resort and Spa with a couples massage.
Retail: $800
Starting bid
Exact flight plan can be customized. Good for up to 3 people. Available anytime after March 1st.
Starting bid
Full image can be viewed at http://www.kiwikamera.com/gallery/subcategory/20/photo/291. Photo is 16x25 on Canvas. Retail $150
$150 gift card to Donner Pub. More details on menu and drinks here: https://thepubatdonnerlake.com/
Starting bid
The best chiropractor in Truckee Active Release Techniques Gold Standa https://share.google/nczND6RiTjzBbx9s7
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PRIVATE LESSONS
Elevate your skiing or snowboarding skills with private lessons for up to five participants per session. Our expert instructors offer personalized guidance tailored to your ability level, whether you're a beginner or riding the whole mountain. Book now to experience top-tier instruction on our legendary slopes and enjoy the convenience of learning at your pace.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!