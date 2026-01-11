Palisades Tahoe Avalanche Rescue Dog & Education Fund's Silent Auction

Discover Tahoe's best ski resort at PalisadesTahoe. You could be the lucky winner of one adult, full season pass at Palisades Tahoe with no blackout dates. Valid at Palisades Tahoe only. This is not an IKON pass and cannot be upgraded. Not valid for any pass benefits / discounts.





Palisades Tahoe is the largest ski resort in California, boasting 6,000 skiable acres across eight peaks now seamlessly connected by the Base-to-Base gondola.

Used for the 26/27 season.

Retail: $1,699