Palm Beach Gardens Soccer 2026 Feature Raffle

Own a truly rare piece of golf history with this official 2025 Ryder Cup embroidered flag, hand-signed by the entire Team Europe roster, including captain Luke Donald and all 12 players.

This extraordinary collectible features bold blue signatures from the game’s elite, including:

**Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Højgaard, and Sepp Straka—representing the complete Team Europe lineup.

Beautifully crafted and fully embroidered, this is an authentic, premium flag—not a reproduction or screen print—making it a standout centerpiece for any golf collection, office, or home.

Item Highlights:

Official 2025 Ryder Cup embroidered flag

Signed by all 12 Team Europe players + Captain Luke Donald

Bold blue signatures for exceptional display quality

Includes Letter of Authenticity (LOA) from JSA Authentication

Generously donated by Team Europe member Shane Lowry

This is a one-of-a-kind collector’s item and an unforgettable gift for any passionate golf fan.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Ryder Cup history—enter now for your chance to win!

Estimated Value: $4000