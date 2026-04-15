Palm Beach Gardens Soccer 2026 Feature Raffle

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About this event
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Own a truly rare piece of golf history with this official 2025 Ryder Cup embroidered flag, hand-signed by the entire Team Europe roster, including captain Luke Donald and all 12 players.
This extraordinary collectible features bold blue signatures from the game’s elite, including:
**Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Højgaard, and Sepp Straka—representing the complete Team Europe lineup.
Beautifully crafted and fully embroidered, this is an authentic, premium flag—not a reproduction or screen print—making it a standout centerpiece for any golf collection, office, or home.
Item Highlights:
This is a one-of-a-kind collector’s item and an unforgettable gift for any passionate golf fan.
Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Ryder Cup history—enter now for your chance to win!
Estimated Value: $4000
Take your chance to win big while making a meaningful impact! Our 50/50 raffle offers participants the opportunity to win half of the total jackpot, with the remaining proceeds directly supporting our Scholarship & Financial Aid Fund.
Every ticket purchased helps provide opportunities for families and players who need financial assistance—ensuring more athletes can participate, grow, and thrive.
How It Works:
Whether you're feeling lucky or simply want to give back, this is an easy and exciting way to support a great cause.
Enter today—win big and make a difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!