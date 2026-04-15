Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association
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Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association

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Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association

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Palm Beach Gardens Soccer 2026 Feature Raffle

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$

2025 Ryder Cup Europe Team Signed Flag (Signed by Full Team) item
2025 Ryder Cup Europe Team Signed Flag (Signed by Full Team)
$100

Own a truly rare piece of golf history with this official 2025 Ryder Cup embroidered flag, hand-signed by the entire Team Europe roster, including captain Luke Donald and all 12 players.

This extraordinary collectible features bold blue signatures from the game’s elite, including:
**Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg, Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Højgaard, and Sepp Straka—representing the complete Team Europe lineup.

Beautifully crafted and fully embroidered, this is an authentic, premium flag—not a reproduction or screen print—making it a standout centerpiece for any golf collection, office, or home.

Item Highlights:

  • Official 2025 Ryder Cup embroidered flag
  • Signed by all 12 Team Europe players + Captain Luke Donald
  • Bold blue signatures for exceptional display quality
  • Includes Letter of Authenticity (LOA) from JSA Authentication
  • Generously donated by Team Europe member Shane Lowry

This is a one-of-a-kind collector’s item and an unforgettable gift for any passionate golf fan.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Ryder Cup history—enter now for your chance to win!

Estimated Value:  $4000

50/50 Raffle – Support Our Scholarship & Financial Aid Fund item
50/50 Raffle – Support Our Scholarship & Financial Aid Fund item
50/50 Raffle – Support Our Scholarship & Financial Aid Fund
$25

Take your chance to win big while making a meaningful impact! Our 50/50 raffle offers participants the opportunity to win half of the total jackpot, with the remaining proceeds directly supporting our Scholarship & Financial Aid Fund.

Every ticket purchased helps provide opportunities for families and players who need financial assistance—ensuring more athletes can participate, grow, and thrive.

How It Works:

  • Purchase your raffle tickets
  • The prize pool grows with every entry
  • One lucky winner takes home 50% of the total pot

Whether you're feeling lucky or simply want to give back, this is an easy and exciting way to support a great cause.

Enter today—win big and make a difference!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!