PBG Charity Golf Silent Auction

Foursome at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter





Enjoy an unforgettable day on the links with a foursome at the exclusive Trump National Golf Club Jupiter. This premier private club features a stunning Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole course, known for its innovative design, pristine conditions, and exceptional playing experience.

Whether you're entertaining clients, enjoying time with friends, or treating yourself to a luxury golf outing, this is your chance to play one of South Florida’s most sought-after courses.

Package Includes:

One (1) round of golf for four players

Access to a world-class private golf experience

Please Note:

Caddie fees, gratuities, and alcoholic beverages are not included

Original certificate must be presented upon arrival

Subject to availability; excludes holidays

Non-transferable, non-refundable, and not redeemable for cash

Guests must adhere to club rules, including dress code

Booking is the responsibility of the winning bidder

Bid now to elevate your golf game—while supporting a great cause!





Donated by Trump National Golf Club Jupiter with a special thanks to Alastair Mackenzie





Estimated Value: $2000