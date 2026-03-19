Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association
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Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association

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PBG Charity Golf Silent Auction

Island Time: A Private Getaway to Kona Kai Resort item
Island Time: A Private Getaway to Kona Kai Resort item
Island Time: A Private Getaway to Kona Kai Resort item
Island Time: A Private Getaway to Kona Kai Resort
$500

Starting bid

Escape to a secluded sanctuary at the 

Kona Kai Resort, Gallery and Botanic Gardens

 in Key Largo. This adults-only hidden treasure offers an intimate atmosphere far from the crowds, featuring 14 airy, fruit-named cottages nestled within a lush, private botanical garden.

The Experience

  • Secluded Paradise: Enjoy a private, sand-covered sunning beach complete with hammocks, swaying palms, and a scenic cove for admiring marine wildlife.
  • Art & Nature: Wander through the on-site Botanic Gardens featuring local and exotic tropical flora, or explore the resort’s Art Gallery showcasing original works by local and visiting artists.
  • Waterfront Relaxation: Take in breathtaking bay-side sunsets from the private pier or relax in the waterfront freshwater pool and Jacuzzi.

Resort Amenities

  • Active Leisure: Complimentary use of kayaks and paddleboards, plus access to tennis and pickleball courts, shuffleboard, and ping pong.
  • Comfortable Stays: Cottage-style accommodations featuring 100% cotton linens, climate control, and modern amenities like free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs.
  • Added Conveniences: Concierge services, barbecue facilities, and free on-site parking.

What’s Included in Your Package

  • Stay: 2 nights in a charming tropical cottage.
  • Access: Unlimited access to the private beach, botanical gardens, and art gallery.
  • Activities: Unlimited use of kayaks, paddleboards, and resort sports courts.

Value: $1000

Foursome of Golf at the Exclusive Trump National GC Jupiter item
Foursome of Golf at the Exclusive Trump National GC Jupiter item
Foursome of Golf at the Exclusive Trump National GC Jupiter item
Foursome of Golf at the Exclusive Trump National GC Jupiter
$1,200

Starting bid

Foursome at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter


Enjoy an unforgettable day on the links with a foursome at the exclusive Trump National Golf Club Jupiter. This premier private club features a stunning Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole course, known for its innovative design, pristine conditions, and exceptional playing experience.

Whether you're entertaining clients, enjoying time with friends, or treating yourself to a luxury golf outing, this is your chance to play one of South Florida’s most sought-after courses.

Package Includes:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players
  • Access to a world-class private golf experience

Please Note:

  • Caddie fees, gratuities, and alcoholic beverages are not included
  • Original certificate must be presented upon arrival
  • Subject to availability; excludes holidays
  • Non-transferable, non-refundable, and not redeemable for cash
  • Guests must adhere to club rules, including dress code
  • Booking is the responsibility of the winning bidder

Bid now to elevate your golf game—while supporting a great cause!


Donated by Trump National Golf Club Jupiter with a special thanks to Alastair Mackenzie


Estimated Value: $2000

Foursome of Golf to BallenIsles CC item
Foursome of Golf to BallenIsles CC item
Foursome of Golf to BallenIsles CC item
Foursome of Golf to BallenIsles CC
$600

Starting bid

Foursome at BallenIsles Country Club

Tee off with a foursome at the prestigious BallenIsles Country Club, one of Florida’s most celebrated private golf communities. Originally developed as the home of the PGA of America, BallenIsles features three championship courses and a rich tradition of excellence in the game.

This exclusive opportunity offers a rare chance to experience world-class golf in a refined, gated setting—perfect for discerning players seeking both challenge and luxury on the course.

Package Includes:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players

Please Note:

  • Experience is for golf only
  • Does not include a meet & greet
  • Does not include a meal or overnight stay

Don’t miss your chance to play one of South Florida’s premier private clubs—bid now and make it yours!


Estimated Value: $1000

Foursome of Golf to Mizner CC item
Foursome of Golf to Mizner CC item
Foursome of Golf to Mizner CC item
Foursome of Golf to Mizner CC
$500

Starting bid

Foursome at Mizner Country Club

Enjoy an exclusive round of golf for four at the highly sought-after Mizner Country Club in Boca Raton. This private, member-only club is known for its beautifully maintained championship course, elevated service, and refined South Florida golf experience.

This package offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a day of golf in a premier gated community where attention to detail and course conditions deliver a memorable round from start to finish. Ideal for players who appreciate a challenging layout paired with a first-class private club atmosphere.

Package Includes:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players at Mizner Country Club

Please Note:

  • Golf experience includes lunch (alcohol excluded)
  • Does not include a meet & greet
  • A tee time is required and must be made in advance and scheduled after 12 Noon
  • Expires 10/31/2026

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Boca Raton’s premier private clubs—bid now and make it yours!

Estimated Value: $800

Foursome at Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club item
Foursome at Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club item
Foursome at Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club item
Foursome at Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club
$600

Starting bid

Foursome at Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club

Experience the ultimate day of luxury golf with a foursome at the exclusive Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club. This prestigious private club features a stunning Arnold Palmer Signature Course, offering a perfect blend of challenge, beauty, and playability for golfers of all skill levels.

Surrounded by lush landscapes, sparkling water features, and impeccably maintained fairways, Frenchman’s Reserve delivers a premier golf experience in an elegant setting. Whether you're enjoying a relaxed round with friends or hosting guests, this is a day on the course you won’t forget.

Package Includes:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players
  • Access to a world-class private club golf experience

Experience Highlights:

  • Championship-level course design by Arnold Palmer
  • Pristine course conditions and scenic views
  • A refined and welcoming private club atmosphere

Bid now for the chance to play one of Palm Beach Gardens most sought-after private courses—while supporting a great cause!


Donated by Frenchman's Reserve Golf Club with a special thanks to The Coatoam Family


Fair Market Value: $1000

Foursome at PGA National Resort Championship Course item
Foursome at PGA National Resort Championship Course item
Foursome at PGA National Resort Championship Course item
Foursome at PGA National Resort Championship Course
$600

Starting bid

Foursome at PGA National Resort

Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf for four at the renowned PGA National Resort, one of South Florida’s most iconic golf destinations. Home to multiple championship courses—including the legendary Champion Course, host of the Cognizant Classic—this premier resort offers a world-class experience steeped in PGA Tour history.

This exclusive package gives you the opportunity to tee it up where the pros play, surrounded by pristine course conditions, challenging layouts, and exceptional amenities. From the famous “Bear Trap” to the resort’s beautifully designed fairways, every hole delivers both excitement and prestige.

Package Includes:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players at PGA National Resort

Please Note:

  • Course selection subject to availability
  • Golf experience only
  • Does not include a meet & greet
  • Does not include food, beverage, or overnight accommodations
  • Expires 10/31/2026

Don’t miss your chance to play one of Florida’s most celebrated golf resorts—bid now and secure your foursome today!

Estimated Value: $1,200

Foursome at Coral Ridge Country Club item
Foursome at Coral Ridge Country Club item
Foursome at Coral Ridge Country Club
$500

Starting bid

Foursome at Coral Ridge Country Club

Enjoy a classic South Florida golf experience with a foursome at the distinguished Coral Ridge Country Club. This historic private club features a beautifully redesigned championship course, offering a perfect blend of playability, challenge, and scenic beauty.

Set among mature trees, sparkling waterways, and impeccably maintained fairways, Coral Ridge delivers a refined yet welcoming atmosphere for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you’re teeing it up with friends or entertaining guests, this is a memorable day on one of Fort Lauderdale’s premier courses.

Package Includes:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players
  • Access to a premier private club golf experience

Package Includes:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players
  • Access to a world-class private golf experience

Please Note:

  • Original certificate must be presented upon arrival
  • Subject to availability; excludes holidays
  • Non-transferable, non-refundable, and not redeemable for cash
  • Guests must adhere to club rules, including dress code
  • Booking is the responsibility of the winning bidder

Bid now to elevate your golf game—while supporting a great cause!


Donated by Coral Ridge Country Club with a special thanks to Bill Brennan

Foursome of Golf at Stuart Yacht & Country Club item
Foursome of Golf at Stuart Yacht & Country Club item
Foursome of Golf at Stuart Yacht & Country Club item
Foursome of Golf at Stuart Yacht & Country Club
$400

Starting bid

Foursome at Stuart Yacht and Country Club

Item Description:
Enjoy a premier golf experience on the Treasure Coast with a foursome at the beautiful Stuart Yacht & Country Club. This private club features a scenic and thoughtfully designed championship course, offering a rewarding round for golfers of all skill levels.

Surrounded by lush landscapes and natural Florida beauty, the course provides a perfect balance of challenge and playability, along with a relaxed yet refined club atmosphere. Whether you're teeing it up with friends or entertaining guests, this is a memorable day at one of Stuart’s hidden gems.

What’s Included:

  • One (1) round of golf for four players
  • Access to a private club golf experience

Additional Details:

  • Subject to availability
  • Advance booking required
  • Must adhere to club rules and dress code
  • No cash value; non-transferable

Bid now to elevate your golf game—while supporting a great cause!

Iconic Delray Experience: A Taste of Atlantic Avenue item
Iconic Delray Experience: A Taste of Atlantic Avenue item
Iconic Delray Experience: A Taste of Atlantic Avenue item
Iconic Delray Experience: A Taste of Atlantic Avenue
$175

Starting bid

Experience the best of Delray Beach with this curated night out along vibrant Atlantic Avenue. This one-of-a-kind package brings together top dining destinations and local entertainment hotspots for the ultimate evening of food, fun, and unforgettable memories.

Savor bold flavors and lively atmospheres at some of Delray’s most restaurants, then continue the night with interactive развлечения—from mini golf to classic arcade games. Whether you're planning a date night or a night out with friends, this experience delivers the perfect blend of dining, drinks, and entertainment.

Package Includes:

  • $100 Gift Card to El Camino
  • $75 Gift Card to Park Tavern
  • $100 Gift Card to Cafe Luna Rosa
  • Four (4) Passes to Putt’n Around Mini Golf
  • Two (2) All-Day Passes to Silverball Museum

Estimated Value: $375+

Bid now to enjoy an unforgettable night out in the heart of Delray Beach—while supporting a great cause!


Donated by Cafe Luna Rosa, El Camino, Park Tavern, Silverball Museum, and Putt'n Around with a special thanks to the Ferraiolo Family!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!