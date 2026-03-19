PBG Charity Golf Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Escape to a secluded sanctuary at the
Kona Kai Resort, Gallery and Botanic Gardens
in Key Largo. This adults-only hidden treasure offers an intimate atmosphere far from the crowds, featuring 14 airy, fruit-named cottages nestled within a lush, private botanical garden.
The Experience
Resort Amenities
What’s Included in Your Package
Value: $1000
Starting bid
Foursome at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the links with a foursome at the exclusive Trump National Golf Club Jupiter. This premier private club features a stunning Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole course, known for its innovative design, pristine conditions, and exceptional playing experience.
Whether you're entertaining clients, enjoying time with friends, or treating yourself to a luxury golf outing, this is your chance to play one of South Florida’s most sought-after courses.
Package Includes:
Please Note:
Bid now to elevate your golf game—while supporting a great cause!
Donated by Trump National Golf Club Jupiter with a special thanks to Alastair Mackenzie
Estimated Value: $2000
Starting bid
Foursome at BallenIsles Country Club
Tee off with a foursome at the prestigious BallenIsles Country Club, one of Florida’s most celebrated private golf communities. Originally developed as the home of the PGA of America, BallenIsles features three championship courses and a rich tradition of excellence in the game.
This exclusive opportunity offers a rare chance to experience world-class golf in a refined, gated setting—perfect for discerning players seeking both challenge and luxury on the course.
Package Includes:
Please Note:
Don’t miss your chance to play one of South Florida’s premier private clubs—bid now and make it yours!
Estimated Value: $1000
Starting bid
Foursome at Mizner Country Club
Enjoy an exclusive round of golf for four at the highly sought-after Mizner Country Club in Boca Raton. This private, member-only club is known for its beautifully maintained championship course, elevated service, and refined South Florida golf experience.
This package offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a day of golf in a premier gated community where attention to detail and course conditions deliver a memorable round from start to finish. Ideal for players who appreciate a challenging layout paired with a first-class private club atmosphere.
Package Includes:
Please Note:
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Boca Raton’s premier private clubs—bid now and make it yours!
Estimated Value: $800
Starting bid
Foursome at Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club
Experience the ultimate day of luxury golf with a foursome at the exclusive Frenchman’s Reserve Country Club. This prestigious private club features a stunning Arnold Palmer Signature Course, offering a perfect blend of challenge, beauty, and playability for golfers of all skill levels.
Surrounded by lush landscapes, sparkling water features, and impeccably maintained fairways, Frenchman’s Reserve delivers a premier golf experience in an elegant setting. Whether you're enjoying a relaxed round with friends or hosting guests, this is a day on the course you won’t forget.
Package Includes:
Experience Highlights:
Bid now for the chance to play one of Palm Beach Gardens most sought-after private courses—while supporting a great cause!
Donated by Frenchman's Reserve Golf Club with a special thanks to The Coatoam Family
Fair Market Value: $1000
Starting bid
Foursome at PGA National Resort
Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf for four at the renowned PGA National Resort, one of South Florida’s most iconic golf destinations. Home to multiple championship courses—including the legendary Champion Course, host of the Cognizant Classic—this premier resort offers a world-class experience steeped in PGA Tour history.
This exclusive package gives you the opportunity to tee it up where the pros play, surrounded by pristine course conditions, challenging layouts, and exceptional amenities. From the famous “Bear Trap” to the resort’s beautifully designed fairways, every hole delivers both excitement and prestige.
Package Includes:
Please Note:
Don’t miss your chance to play one of Florida’s most celebrated golf resorts—bid now and secure your foursome today!
Estimated Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Foursome at Coral Ridge Country Club
Enjoy a classic South Florida golf experience with a foursome at the distinguished Coral Ridge Country Club. This historic private club features a beautifully redesigned championship course, offering a perfect blend of playability, challenge, and scenic beauty.
Set among mature trees, sparkling waterways, and impeccably maintained fairways, Coral Ridge delivers a refined yet welcoming atmosphere for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you’re teeing it up with friends or entertaining guests, this is a memorable day on one of Fort Lauderdale’s premier courses.
Package Includes:
Package Includes:
Please Note:
Bid now to elevate your golf game—while supporting a great cause!
Donated by Coral Ridge Country Club with a special thanks to Bill Brennan
Starting bid
Foursome at Stuart Yacht and Country Club
Item Description:
Enjoy a premier golf experience on the Treasure Coast with a foursome at the beautiful Stuart Yacht & Country Club. This private club features a scenic and thoughtfully designed championship course, offering a rewarding round for golfers of all skill levels.
Surrounded by lush landscapes and natural Florida beauty, the course provides a perfect balance of challenge and playability, along with a relaxed yet refined club atmosphere. Whether you're teeing it up with friends or entertaining guests, this is a memorable day at one of Stuart’s hidden gems.
What’s Included:
Additional Details:
Bid now to elevate your golf game—while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
Experience the best of Delray Beach with this curated night out along vibrant Atlantic Avenue. This one-of-a-kind package brings together top dining destinations and local entertainment hotspots for the ultimate evening of food, fun, and unforgettable memories.
Savor bold flavors and lively atmospheres at some of Delray’s most restaurants, then continue the night with interactive развлечения—from mini golf to classic arcade games. Whether you're planning a date night or a night out with friends, this experience delivers the perfect blend of dining, drinks, and entertainment.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $375+
Bid now to enjoy an unforgettable night out in the heart of Delray Beach—while supporting a great cause!
Donated by Cafe Luna Rosa, El Camino, Park Tavern, Silverball Museum, and Putt'n Around with a special thanks to the Ferraiolo Family!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!