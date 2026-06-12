Palmer Elks 2026 Charity Silent Auction

Treat yourself or someone special to a little self-care and relaxation with this AK-49 Apothecary Gift Package. This package includes a $50 Gift Certificate to shop AK-49 Apothecary's handcrafted products and a luxurious massage candle designed to create a soothing atmosphere while providing warm, moisturizing massage oil.

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or indulge in a spa-like experience at home, this package is the perfect way to relax, recharge, and enjoy locally crafted wellness products.

Estimated Value: $80

Donated by: AK-49 Apothecary