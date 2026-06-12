Palmer Elks 2026 Charity Silent Auction

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Celebrate America’s milestone 250th Anniversary (1776–2026) with this striking commemorative drinkware set.
This eye-catching duo includes:
• A bold red ceramic flask-style bottle featuring a detailed Liberty Bell handle on top
• A matching deep blue ceramic mug
Both pieces are beautifully decorated with:
• Portraits of George Washington
• The iconic signing of the Declaration of Independence scene
• “We the People” banner
• American flags, the U.S. Capitol building, and historical motifs
• The phrases “E Pluribus Unum,” “Fifty States, One Nation,” and “1776-2026”
Perfect for displaying as collectible décor or using for special occasions, this set is a wonderful tribute to American history and independence. It would make a fantastic gift for history buffs, patriots, or anyone who loves unique Americana.
Condition: Brand new / excellent
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a little self-care and relaxation with this AK-49 Apothecary Gift Package. This package includes a $50 Gift Certificate to shop AK-49 Apothecary's handcrafted products and a luxurious massage candle designed to create a soothing atmosphere while providing warm, moisturizing massage oil.
Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or indulge in a spa-like experience at home, this package is the perfect way to relax, recharge, and enjoy locally crafted wellness products.
Estimated Value: $80
Donated by: AK-49 Apothecary
Starting bid
Calling all Cowboys fans! Show your team pride with this collectible Dallas Cowboys gift set featuring a Dallas Cowboys Christmas Tree Ornament and a matching Dallas Cowboys Coffee Mug.
Whether you're decorating your tree during the holidays or enjoying your morning coffee year-round, this set is the perfect way to celebrate America's Team. A great addition to any Cowboys collection, this package makes an excellent gift for loyal fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
Bid often and take home this unique Cowboys collectible set!
Donated by: Alaska Real Estate 49
Starting bid
Escape the stresses of everyday life with this luxurious relaxation package from AK-49 Apothecary. This self-care bundle includes a $100 Gift Certificate to explore AK-49 Apothecary's selection of handcrafted products, along with a package of soothing Relaxation Salts designed to help melt away tension and promote a calming spa-like experience at home.
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little pampering, this package offers the opportunity to shop locally crafted wellness products while enjoying the restorative benefits of a relaxing soak. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the gift of relaxation.
Estimated Value: $120+
Donated by: AK-49 Apothecary
Starting bid
Skol Vikings! Show your team spirit with this Minnesota Vikings fan package featuring a Vikings Hat and a Vikings Jacket (Size XXL).
Perfect for game days, tailgating, or representing your favorite team around town, this package combines comfort and team pride in one great collectible set. The stylish jacket will help keep you warm while cheering on the Vikings, and the matching hat completes the look for any dedicated fan.
Whether you're adding to your own collection or gifting it to a fellow Vikings supporter, this package is a must-have for fans of the purple and gold.
Estimated Value: $75–$125
Donated by: Alaska Real Estate 49
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury with this fabulous gift package from Midnight Sun Tanning! Designed to help you look and feel your best, this package includes a $100 Gift Certificate, a luxurious silky satin pillowcase, and premium Hempz Shampoo and Conditioner.
Whether you're refreshing your beauty routine, enjoying a little self-care, or preparing for a special occasion, this package offers the perfect combination of pampering and relaxation. The satin pillowcase helps reduce hair friction while you sleep, and the nourishing Hempz hair care products leave your hair feeling soft, healthy, and refreshed.
Indulge yourself—or gift someone special—with this ultimate beauty and wellness package.
Estimated Value: $150+
Donated by: Midnight Sun Tanning Salon
Starting bid
THRIVE Wellness Supplement Package
Invest in your health and wellness with this exciting THRIVE Supplement Package! Designed to help support energy, nutrition, and overall well-being, THRIVE products are a popular choice for individuals looking to feel their best every day.
Whether you're beginning your wellness journey or already a THRIVE enthusiast, this package offers an excellent opportunity to experience products that promote a healthy and active lifestyle.
Treat yourself or gift this wellness package to someone special. Bid generously and take home a boost toward better health while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: Season Baker
Starting bid
Whether you’re swinging a golf club, enjoying a bite to eat, or watching your favorite sporting events, it’s a space designed for fun, connection, and time well spent, no matter the season or weather.
Built from the ground up for this purpose, Arctic Fairways is equipped with top-of-the-line Full Swing simulators and thoughtfully designed to be a place people want to return to. Here, golf is only part of the experience. Whether you’ve never picked up a club, you’re working on your handicap, or you’re just here to grab a drink and hang out, you’re invited.
Estimated Value: $60
Donated by: Arctic Fairways
Starting bid
Bring beauty to any occasion with this Fleurish Gift Certificate! Fleurish specializes in creating stunning, one-of-a-kind floral arrangements for everyday celebrations, special events, and unforgettable weddings. In addition to their beautiful floral designs, Fleurish offers a carefully curated selection of gifts and convenient delivery services.
Whether you're treating yourself or surprising someone special, this gift certificate is the perfect way to enjoy the creativity and exceptional service that Fleurish is known for. Bid today and add a touch of beauty to life's special moments while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $75
Donated by: Fleurish
Starting bid
Bring the fun of movie night home with this nostalgic Coca-Cola Hot Air Popcorn Maker! Featuring a classic Coca-Cola design, this countertop popcorn maker uses hot air instead of oil to create delicious, fresh popcorn in minutes.
Perfect for family movie nights, game days, parties, or as a unique addition to a Coca-Cola collection, this appliance combines vintage charm with modern convenience. Enjoy a tasty snack while adding a touch of retro style to your kitchen or entertainment space.
Place your bid today and take home this fun and functional popcorn maker while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $30
Donated by: Ken and Season Baker
Starting bid
A must-have for anglers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts! This Old Timer Electric Fillet Knife is designed to make cleaning and preparing your catch easier, faster, and more precise. With powerful performance and sharp, durable blades, you'll spend less time processing fish and more time enjoying your outdoor adventures.
Whether you're filleting salmon, halibut, trout, or other fresh catches, this electric knife delivers smooth, consistent cuts with minimal effort. It's a practical addition to any fishing cabin, boat, RV, or home kitchen.
Don't miss your chance to take home this useful tool—place your bid today and support a great cause!
Estimated Value: $65
Starting bid
400-Piece Poker Set
Get ready to shuffle up and deal! This 400-Piece Poker Set has everything you need to host an exciting poker night with friends and family. Complete with professional-style poker chips, playing cards, and a sturdy carrying case, this set is perfect for Texas Hold'em, Blackjack, tournaments, and other favorite card games.
Whether you're a seasoned card shark or just enjoy a fun game night, this poker set brings the casino experience right to your home. It's a great addition to any game room, cabin, or gathering with friends.
Take a chance and place your bid today—you could be the lucky winner while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $35
Starting bid
Tackle tough soil prep with ease using this Brinly Sleeve Hitch Disc Harrow—an essential attachment for any property owner, gardener, or small-scale farmer looking to get professional-quality results.
Designed to break up clumps, level uneven ground, and prepare seedbeds, this durable disc harrow attaches easily to compatible sleeve hitch systems, making it a powerful and efficient tool for maintaining fields, food plots, gardens, and acreage. Built for reliability and performance, it helps you get more done in less time with less effort.
Whether you're improving pasture, establishing new plantings, or maintaining land year-round, this is a hardworking addition to your outdoor equipment lineup.
Place your bid today and take home this valuable land-management tool while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Alaska State Fair Gift Certificate – 2 Adult & 2 Youth/Senior Admissions
Enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of Alaska’s biggest summer tradition with this Alaska State Fair Gift Certificate! This package includes 2 adult admissions and 2 youth or senior admissions, giving you the perfect opportunity to bring family or friends along for a fun-filled day at the fair.
From giant vegetables and livestock exhibits to live entertainment, thrilling rides, local vendors, and delicious fair food favorites, the Alaska State Fair offers something for everyone. Whether it’s your first visit or an annual tradition, this is your ticket to unforgettable memories.
Don’t miss your chance to experience all the excitement—place your bid today and enjoy one of Alaska’s most beloved events while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $62
Starting bid
STIHL RCA 20 Battery Powered Pressure Washer Kit with Extra Battery
Take on quick clean-up jobs anywhere with the STIHL RCA 20 Battery Powered Pressure Washer Kit—compact, portable, and built for convenience without sacrificing performance. Perfect for vehicles, boats, outdoor furniture, patios, tools, and other light-duty cleaning tasks, this cordless pressure washer gives you the freedom to clean without being tied to an outlet or hose setup.
This package also includes an extra battery, extending your run time so you can get more done with fewer interruptions. Lightweight and easy to use, it’s ideal for home maintenance, travel, camping, and on-the-go cleaning needs.
Whether you're a homeowner, outdoor enthusiast, or just love a clean finish, this versatile kit is a powerful addition to your tool collection.
Place your bid today and bring home this high-quality STIHL cleaning system while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $280
Donated by: Sunbelt
Starting bid
Tastefully Simple Gourmet Gift Basket
Delight the food lover in your life with this delicious Tastefully Simple Gourmet Gift Basket, filled with easy-to-make mixes and flavorful seasonings designed to elevate everyday meals and special gatherings.
This curated collection includes Lemon Pound Cake Mix, Buffalo Wing Cheese Ball Mix, Pumpkin Bread Mix, Italian Garlic Seasoning, Taco Seasoning, Honey Mustard, Dill Pickle Dip Mix, and Dried Tomato & Garlic Pesto Mix. From sweet treats to savory dips and bold seasonings, this basket offers something for every craving and occasion.
Perfect for entertaining, holiday hosting, or simply enjoying at home, these convenient mixes make it easy to create crowd-pleasing dishes in minutes.
Place your bid today and take home this flavorful assortment while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Jean Stanefski
Starting bid
Tastefully Simple Gourmet Gift Basket
Delight any home cook or food enthusiast with this thoughtfully curated Tastefully Simple Gourmet Gift Basket, packed with easy, flavorful mixes and seasonings that make mealtime and entertaining both simple and delicious.
This collection includes Absolutely Almond Pound Cake Mix, Sweet Snickerdoodle Dip Mix, Bountiful Beer Bread Mix, Fiesta Party Seasoning, Spinach & Herb Seasoning, Honey Mustard, Seasoned Pepper, and Garlic Garlic Seasoning. From sweet baked treats to savory breads, dips, and bold seasonings, this basket offers a wide variety of flavors for every occasion.
Perfect for gatherings, gifting, or elevating everyday meals, these convenient mixes bring big flavor with minimal effort—ideal for busy households or anyone who loves to cook and share great food.
Place your bid today and take home this delicious assortment while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Jean Stanefski
Starting bid
Add a rugged and reliable tool to your collection with this True Nekkid Knife. Designed with simplicity and functionality in mind, this quality knife offers dependable performance for everyday tasks, outdoor use, and general utility needs.
Compact and durable, it’s a great companion for camping, fishing, hunting trips, or keeping on hand for those moments when a dependable cutting tool is needed. Its straightforward design emphasizes practicality and ease of use, making it a versatile addition to any gear collection.
Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or simply appreciate well-made tools, this knife is built to be a useful and lasting piece in your kit.
Place your bid today and take home this practical item while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $20
Starting bid
Upgrade your fishing setup with this 9' Rod Fishing Rod Lift Kit, designed to enhance reach, control, and ease of use whether you're fishing from shore, dock, or boat. This versatile system helps improve rod positioning and line handling for a smoother, more efficient fishing experience.
This package also includes a complete fly rod setup with reel, line, and leader—ready to target trout, carp, or bass. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced angler, this combo provides a great all-in-one solution for getting on the water quickly and confidently.
Durable and practical, this set is perfect for freshwater fishing adventures and makes an excellent addition to any angler’s gear collection.
Place your bid today and take home this ready-to-fish package while supporting a great cause!
Estimated Value: $250
Donated by: 3 Rivers
Starting bid
Celebrate a milestone with this commemorative 1st Anniversary ARR Print, a special piece designed to honor a year of growth, memories, and achievement. This artwork captures the spirit of the occasion and serves as a lasting keepsake that can be proudly displayed in a home, office, or business space.
Measuring 20.5" x 30", this print makes a bold yet tasteful statement and is perfectly sized for framing and display in a variety of settings.
Whether you're a supporter, participant, or collector, this print is a meaningful reminder of the journey and success of the first year. Its clean, display-ready design makes it easy to enjoy for years to come.
Place your bid today and take home this commemorative artwork while supporting a great cause!
Donated by: Gerald Christensen
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