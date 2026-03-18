Palmer Museum Of History And Art's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until March 25, 2027
Vote in Board Elections. 10% discount in our Gift Shop.
Subscription to our Newsletter.
Advance tickers to the Wine Walks.
Membership with NARM!
Valid until March 25, 2027
All the benefits of the historian membership.
Plus, indoor/outdoor rack card space.
Complimentary Wine Walk ticket each year.
Lisitings on Visitpalmer.com and Palmermuseum.org
Renews monthly
All the benefits of the historian membership. Plus, indoor/outdoor rack card space. Complimentary Wine Walk ticket each year. Lisitings on Visitpalmer.com and Palmermuseum.org
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!