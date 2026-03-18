Palmer Museum Of History And Art

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Palmer Museum Of History And Art

About the memberships

Palmer Museum Of History And Art's Memberships

Historian
$25

Valid until March 25, 2027

Vote in Board Elections. 10% discount in our Gift Shop.
Subscription to our Newsletter.
Advance tickers to the Wine Walks.
Membership with NARM!

Business
$250

Valid until March 25, 2027

All the benefits of the historian membership.
Plus, indoor/outdoor rack card space.
Complimentary Wine Walk ticket each year.
Lisitings on Visitpalmer.com and Palmermuseum.org

Monthly
$20

Renews monthly

All the benefits of the historian membership. Plus, indoor/outdoor rack card space. Complimentary Wine Walk ticket each year. Lisitings on Visitpalmer.com and Palmermuseum.org

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