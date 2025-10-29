Palmer Woods Manor Asociation's Memberships

Support the Beauty and Unity of Palmer Woods Manor 🌳

Your annual dues directly help keep our neighborhood thriving! Every contribution supports community essentials like:

✨ Entrance beautification & seasonal landscaping – keeping our gateways welcoming and well-maintained.

🏡 Signage and neighborhood updates – ensuring clear communication and a polished look.

🎉 Community gatherings & special events – bringing neighbors together to celebrate, connect, and build lasting friendships.

💐 Bereavement and welcome gifts – showing care and compassion during life’s meaningful moments.

🎄 Holiday and Christmas decorations – spreading joy and pride throughout our beautiful Manor.

Your dues are more than a payment — they’re an investment in the peace, pride, and togetherness that make Palmer Woods Manor a truly special place to call home.

Thank you for helping us keep the Manor shining year-round!